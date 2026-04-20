Zacks Research Weighs in on Graco's Q1 Earnings (NYSE:GGG)

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG - Free Report) - Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Graco in a report issued on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.74. The consensus estimate for Graco's current full-year earnings is $3.06 per share.

Graco (NYSE:GGG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Graco had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $593.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

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GGG has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Graco from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Graco in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. DA Davidson restated a "neutral" rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Graco in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. KeyCorp restated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Graco from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $96.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Graco

Graco Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:GGG opened at $86.87 on Monday. Graco has a twelve month low of $75.91 and a twelve month high of $95.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.85 and a 200-day moving average of $85.46. The firm has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Trading of Graco

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Graco during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Graco by 42.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 465 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Graco by 316.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Graco by 982.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 498 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Graco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Graco news, insider Timothy R. White sold 1,469 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $133,238.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 51,430 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,664,701. This represents a 2.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Angela F. Wordell sold 2,832 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.22, for a total transaction of $263,999.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,360 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,245,419.20. This represents a 17.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 19,394 shares of company stock valued at $1,739,326 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company's stock.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 13th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Graco's dividend payout ratio is currently 38.19%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc is a leading manufacturer of fluid handling systems and components, headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Founded in 1926, the company has built a reputation for innovation in spray finishing, lubrication, and fluid management technologies. Graco's solutions are designed to address the needs of paint and coatings applicators, general industry, and process fluids in a variety of end markets.

The company's product portfolio includes airless and air-assisted spray equipment, pumps for oil and gas applications, industrial lubrication systems, and automated dispensing equipment.

Further Reading

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