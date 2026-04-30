Zai Lab (ZLAB) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Zai Lab to post earnings of ($0.4804) per share and revenue of $116.4680 million for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

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Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter. Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 38.15% and a negative return on equity of 22.81%. The firm had revenue of $127.60 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Zai Lab to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Zai Lab Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZLAB opened at $20.75 on Thursday. Zai Lab has a 52 week low of $15.96 and a 52 week high of $44.34. The company's fifty day moving average is $20.15 and its 200-day moving average is $20.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 0.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZLAB. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $55.00 to $37.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zai Lab to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Zai Lab from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a "buy" rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $50.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Zai Lab

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard Gaynor acquired 1,731 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.91 per share, with a total value of $32,733.21. Following the acquisition, the director owned 56,630 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,070,873.30. This trade represents a 3.15% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rafael Amado sold 2,739 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $56,012.55. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 57,022 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,166,099.90. This represents a 4.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,187 shares of company stock worth $930,647. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Zai Lab

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zai Lab stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Zai Lab Limited Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ZLAB - Free Report) by 214.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,771 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 9,390 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada's holdings in Zai Lab were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 41.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Ltd NASDAQ: ZLAB is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the research, development, manufacturing and commercialization of innovative therapies. Headquartered in Shanghai, China, Zai Lab operates R&D centers in Asia and the United States and maintains commercial offices across Greater China, North America, Europe and Australia. The company's end-to-end platform encompasses discovery biology, translational development, clinical research and global supply chain management.

The company's marketed portfolio is anchored by Brukinsa (zanubrutinib), a next-generation Bruton's tyrosine kinase inhibitor approved for several B-cell malignancies.

Further Reading

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