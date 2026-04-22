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Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) Shares Gap Down - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Zealand Pharma A/S logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Price action: Shares gapped down pre-market, opening at $48.14 from a prior close of $51.33, with only 118 shares reported traded at the open.
  • Analyst sentiment: BNP Paribas Exane cut its rating from "strong-buy" to "hold" while William Blair and Cantor Fitzgerald maintained market perform/neutral views; overall there are three Strong Buy and five Hold ratings, giving an average rating of "Moderate Buy."
  • Financial/operational snapshot: The 50‑day/200‑day moving averages are $49.28 and $64.87 respectively, market cap is $3.40B and P/E is 3.47; recent quarterly EPS of ($0.81) beat the ($1.34) estimate but revenue of $10.79M missed the $19.69M consensus, and the company shows very high liquidity (current and quick ratio 23.57) with minimal debt (D/E 0.02).
  • Interested in Zealand Pharma A/S? Here are five stocks we like better.

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $51.33, but opened at $48.14. Zealand Pharma A/S shares last traded at $48.14, with a volume of 118 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on ZLDPF shares. William Blair reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Zealand Pharma A/S in a report on Friday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Zealand Pharma A/S in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of Zealand Pharma A/S from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Zealand Pharma A/S

Zealand Pharma A/S Stock Performance

The stock's 50-day moving average is $49.28 and its 200-day moving average is $64.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 23.57, a quick ratio of 23.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $10.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.69 million. Zealand Pharma A/S had a net margin of 70.06% and a return on equity of 48.10%. On average, analysts predict that Zealand Pharma A/S will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zealand Pharma A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zealand Pharma A/S is a Denmark‐based biopharmaceutical company specializing in the discovery, design and development of peptide‐based therapeutics. Utilizing proprietary peptide engineering platforms, the company focuses on metabolic and endocrine disorders, including diabetes and rare gastrointestinal diseases. Zealand employs a rational design approach to optimize stability, selectivity and dosing profiles of its candidates, aiming to improve patient outcomes where current treatment options are limited.

Among the most advanced assets in Zealand's pipeline is dasiglucagon, a stable glucagon analog designed for the emergency treatment of severe hypoglycemia.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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