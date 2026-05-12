Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.54 EPS

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.54, FiscalAI reports. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 7.76%.The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.02 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies's revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Zebra Technologies updated its FY 2026 guidance to 18.300-18.700 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance to 4.200-4.500 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Zebra Technologies' conference call:

Zebra reported strong first-quarter results with sales of nearly $1.5 billion, up 14% year over year, and non-GAAP EPS of $4.75, ahead of expectations.

Zebra reported with sales of nearly $1.5 billion, up 14% year over year, and non-GAAP EPS of $4.75, ahead of expectations. The company raised its full-year outlook , now expecting 10%–14% sales growth and $18.30–$18.70 in non-GAAP EPS, citing strong backlog, pipeline momentum, and demand trends.

The company , now expecting 10%–14% sales growth and $18.30–$18.70 in non-GAAP EPS, citing strong backlog, pipeline momentum, and demand trends. Management said it has line of sight to fully mitigate memory cost headwinds through pricing actions, supplier coordination, and product transitions, while maintaining margin guidance for the year.

Management said it has through pricing actions, supplier coordination, and product transitions, while maintaining margin guidance for the year. Core businesses showed broad strength, with Connected Frontline up 20.6% and Asset Visibility and Automation up 4.8% , led by manufacturing, printing, and machine vision.

Core businesses showed broad strength, with and , led by manufacturing, printing, and machine vision. Executives highlighted AI, automation, RFID, and machine vision as long-term growth drivers, and said Zebra is using AI internally and externally to boost productivity and profitability.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Zebra Technologies Trading Up 16.1%

ZBRA traded up $34.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $251.94. 1,056,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,691. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 1.62. Zebra Technologies has a 1-year low of $199.05 and a 1-year high of $352.66. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $217.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZBRA. Zacks Research lowered Zebra Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, February 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $294.00 to $256.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $323.00 price objective on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $321.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on Zebra Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Cristen L. Kogl sold 145 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.71, for a total transaction of $34,177.95. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 23,687 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,583,262.77. The trade was a 0.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.91% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,801,516 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $437,444,000 after buying an additional 416,568 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $772,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,361 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $4,521,000 after buying an additional 11,550 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,385 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $32,874,000 after buying an additional 38,506 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation is a global technology company specializing in marking, tracking and computer printing solutions. The company produces a wide range of hardware and software products designed to enable real-time visibility of assets, inventory and personnel across diverse industries. Its offerings help businesses automate data capture and streamline operations in environments such as retail, healthcare, manufacturing, transportation and logistics.

The company's product portfolio includes barcode and RFID printers, mobile computing devices, barcode scanners, RFID readers and related supplies such as labels and tags.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Zebra Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Zebra Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Zebra Technologies currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here