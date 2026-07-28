Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Expected to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $4.35 per share and revenue of $1.4981 billion for the quarter. Zebra Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.300-18.700 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.500 EPS. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.48 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 18.91%. Zebra Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Zebra Technologies to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $264.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.02. Zebra Technologies has a twelve month low of $199.05 and a twelve month high of $352.66. The company has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Janice M. Roberts sold 3,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.54, for a total value of $748,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,183 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,542,905.82. The trade was a 32.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Loizides Melissa Luff sold 500 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.95, for a total transaction of $126,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 3,702 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $940,122.90. This trade represents a 11.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zebra Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,263,614 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $549,651,000 after buying an additional 21,488 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,801,516 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $437,444,000 after acquiring an additional 416,568 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,130,117 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $335,940,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,096,040 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $266,140,000 after acquiring an additional 244,890 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1,310.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 779,680 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $240,422,000 after acquiring an additional 724,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $317.00 price target on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $284.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $327.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZBRA

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation is a global technology company specializing in marking, tracking and computer printing solutions. The company produces a wide range of hardware and software products designed to enable real-time visibility of assets, inventory and personnel across diverse industries. Its offerings help businesses automate data capture and streamline operations in environments such as retail, healthcare, manufacturing, transportation and logistics.

The company's product portfolio includes barcode and RFID printers, mobile computing devices, barcode scanners, RFID readers and related supplies such as labels and tags.

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