Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" from Brokerages

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.1429.

Several analysts have weighed in on ZNTL shares. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 17th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 31st.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 5AM Venture Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 705.7% in the 4th quarter. 5AM Venture Management LLC now owns 3,947,913 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,330,000 after buying an additional 3,457,913 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 220.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,069,514 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111,951 shares during the period. Ishara Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,782,000. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 342.6% during the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,400,906 shares of the company's stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 1,084,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,126,000.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZNTL opened at $5.01 on Wednesday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $6.95. The company has a market capitalization of $356.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.92. The stock's 50 day moving average is $4.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.42.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.01). On average, analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for oncology. Leveraging a proprietary structure-based drug discovery platform, the company designs selective inhibitors aimed at critical cancer targets. Zentalis' research and development efforts center on delivering differentiated therapies that address unmet medical needs in solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

The company's lead product candidate, ZN-c3, is an orally administered inhibitor of the p53-MDM2 interaction, currently being evaluated in Phase I clinical trials for advanced solid tumors and hematologic cancers.

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