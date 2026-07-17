Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Now Covered by Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL - Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an "outperform" rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho's price target would indicate a potential upside of 75.05% from the stock's current price.

ZNTL has been the topic of several other research reports. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen raised Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, May 31st. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $6.14.

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Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZNTL opened at $4.57 on Friday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $6.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.92. The stock's fifty day moving average is $4.09 and its 200 day moving average is $3.34.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZNTL. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. Seven Fleet Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $257,000. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC raised its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 80.8% in the first quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 144,636 shares of the company's stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 64,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $112,000.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for oncology. Leveraging a proprietary structure-based drug discovery platform, the company designs selective inhibitors aimed at critical cancer targets. Zentalis' research and development efforts center on delivering differentiated therapies that address unmet medical needs in solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

The company's lead product candidate, ZN-c3, is an orally administered inhibitor of the p53-MDM2 interaction, currently being evaluated in Phase I clinical trials for advanced solid tumors and hematologic cancers.

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