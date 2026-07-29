Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (ZNTL) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Zentalis Pharmaceuticals to announce earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, August 7, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect Zentalis Pharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ ZNTL opened at $4.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.52. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $6.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZNTL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $6.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZNTL

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 220.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,069,514 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111,951 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,904,400 shares of the company's stock worth $4,386,000 after purchasing an additional 19,768 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,883,745 shares of the company's stock worth $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 558,390 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 117.1% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,548,781 shares of the company's stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 835,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 342.6% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,400,906 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,356 shares in the last quarter.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for oncology. Leveraging a proprietary structure-based drug discovery platform, the company designs selective inhibitors aimed at critical cancer targets. Zentalis' research and development efforts center on delivering differentiated therapies that address unmet medical needs in solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

The company's lead product candidate, ZN-c3, is an orally administered inhibitor of the p53-MDM2 interaction, currently being evaluated in Phase I clinical trials for advanced solid tumors and hematologic cancers.

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