Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a $56.28 price objective on Zepp Health and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zepp Health has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $56.28.

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Read Our Latest Research Report on ZEPP

Zepp Health Trading Up 5.4%

NYSE ZEPP opened at $5.42 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $6.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.78. Zepp Health has a 12 month low of $3.85 and a 12 month high of $61.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $79.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.83.

Insider Transactions at Zepp Health

In related news, CFO Cheng Deng sold 9,836 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total transaction of $45,343.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 114,539 shares of the company's stock, valued at $528,024.79. This represents a 7.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 36.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zepp Health

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZEPP. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Zepp Health by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,514 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zepp Health by 239.5% in the 4th quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,285 shares of the company's stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 5,845 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zepp Health in the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Capstone Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Zepp Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Mangrove Partners IM LLC acquired a new stake in Zepp Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $387,000. 52.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zepp Health Company Profile

Zepp Health Corp is a technology company specializing in the design, development and sale of smart wearable devices and health management solutions. Through its flagship Amazfit brand and the Zepp software ecosystem, the company offers a range of products—including smartwatches, fitness bands, smart scales and health-oriented mobile applications—designed to track key biometric data such as heart rate, sleep patterns, blood oxygen levels and activity metrics. Zepp Health's integrated platform enables users to monitor wellness and fitness goals while leveraging cloud-based analytics for personalized insights.

At the core of Zepp Health's offering is its Zepp cloud platform, which aggregates and analyzes data collected from its hardware lineup.

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