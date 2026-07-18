Go Pro
→ Buy this stock today (From Chaikin Analytics) (Ad)tc pixel

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Written by MarketBeat
July 18, 2026
Zepp Health logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Zepp Health was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “sell” to “hold”, while Fundamental Research separately maintained a “buy” rating with a $56.28 price target. Overall, MarketBeat data shows the stock’s consensus rating is Hold.
  • The stock was up 5.4% and opened at $5.42, far below its 52-week high of $61.85. Zepp Health’s shares also trade below both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages.
  • Company insider activity showed CFO Cheng Deng sold 9,836 shares for about $45,344 to cover tax withholding related to equity awards. Meanwhile, institutional ownership remains significant, with 52.61% of shares held by hedge funds and other institutions.
  • Five stocks we like better than Zepp Health.

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a $56.28 price objective on Zepp Health and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zepp Health has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $56.28.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ZEPP

Zepp Health Trading Up 5.4%

NYSE ZEPP opened at $5.42 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $6.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.78. Zepp Health has a 12 month low of $3.85 and a 12 month high of $61.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $79.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.83.

Insider Transactions at Zepp Health

In related news, CFO Cheng Deng sold 9,836 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total transaction of $45,343.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 114,539 shares of the company's stock, valued at $528,024.79. This represents a 7.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 36.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zepp Health

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZEPP. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Zepp Health by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,514 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zepp Health by 239.5% in the 4th quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,285 shares of the company's stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 5,845 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zepp Health in the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Capstone Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Zepp Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Mangrove Partners IM LLC acquired a new stake in Zepp Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $387,000. 52.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zepp Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zepp Health Corp is a technology company specializing in the design, development and sale of smart wearable devices and health management solutions. Through its flagship Amazfit brand and the Zepp software ecosystem, the company offers a range of products—including smartwatches, fitness bands, smart scales and health-oriented mobile applications—designed to track key biometric data such as heart rate, sleep patterns, blood oxygen levels and activity metrics. Zepp Health's integrated platform enables users to monitor wellness and fitness goals while leveraging cloud-based analytics for personalized insights.

At the core of Zepp Health's offering is its Zepp cloud platform, which aggregates and analyzes data collected from its hardware lineup.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Zepp Health Right Now?

Before you consider Zepp Health, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Zepp Health wasn't on the list.

While Zepp Health currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom Cover
10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom

The AI boom is creating opportunities across semiconductors, cloud computing, enterprise software, infrastructure, cybersecurity, and automation.

Inside this report, you’ll find 10 companies positioned to benefit as artificial intelligence moves from hype to real-world deployment and becomes a core growth driver for corporate America.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
By Chris Markoch | July 12, 2026
tc pixel
Don’t Buy SPCX Until You Read This
Don’t Buy SPCX Until You Read This
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
By Thomas Hughes | July 16, 2026
The SK Hynix IPO and 2027’s AI Memory Squeeze
The SK Hynix IPO and 2027’s AI Memory Squeeze
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 13, 2026
Why Fastenal’s Latest Drop Could Be Its Biggest Opportunity Yet
Why Fastenal’s Latest Drop Could Be Its Biggest Opportunity Yet
By Thomas Hughes | July 14, 2026
tc pixel
Buy this stock tomorrow
Buy this stock tomorrow
From Chaikin Analytics (Ad)
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
By Thomas Hughes | July 15, 2026
Pushing the Edge: Super Micro Computer Reboots the AI Landscape
Pushing the Edge: Super Micro Computer Reboots the AI Landscape
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 11, 2026

Recent Videos

99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Rare Earth Boom: 3 ETFs to Buy Now.
Rare Earth Boom: 3 ETFs to Buy Now.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines