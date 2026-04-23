Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA - Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Zeta Global from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Zeta Global from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Zeta Global from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Zeta Global from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley Financial raised Zeta Global to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Zeta Global by 3,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. DV Equities LLC purchased a new position in Zeta Global in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Binnacle Investments Inc purchased a new position in Zeta Global in the third quarter worth about $30,000. United Community Bank purchased a new position in Zeta Global in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Zeta Global by 223.1% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,835 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zeta Global Price Performance

NYSE ZETA opened at $18.12 on Thursday. Zeta Global has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $24.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.79 and a 200 day moving average of $18.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.79, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Zeta Global had a positive return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 2.42%.The company had revenue of $394.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Zeta Global's revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zeta Global will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

About Zeta Global

Zeta Global, founded in 2007 and headquartered in New York City, is a leading data-driven marketing technology company. The firm's mission centers on helping brands acquire, grow and retain customers through a unified customer lifecycle management platform. Over the years, Zeta Global has built a reputation for leveraging big data and predictive analytics to power digital marketing programs across multiple channels.

At the core of Zeta's offering is the Zeta Marketing Platform, which combines identity resolution, audience insights and real-time engagement capabilities.

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