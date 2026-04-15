Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) Stock Price Up 8.1% - Here's What Happened

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA - Get Free Report) shares shot up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.42 and last traded at $17.52. 3,089,915 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 8,583,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.20.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Zeta Global from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Zeta Global from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Zeta Global from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zeta Global presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $29.00.

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Zeta Global Trading Up 6.8%

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. The business's 50 day moving average price is $16.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $394.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.09 million. Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.35%. The firm's revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zeta Global

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 34,938 shares of the company's stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Zeta Global during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zeta Global by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 24,890 shares of the company's stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 9,748 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Zeta Global by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 153,202 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,118,000 after buying an additional 13,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zeta Global by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,027,355 shares of the company's stock valued at $81,957,000 after acquiring an additional 318,709 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zeta Global

Zeta Global, founded in 2007 and headquartered in New York City, is a leading data-driven marketing technology company. The firm's mission centers on helping brands acquire, grow and retain customers through a unified customer lifecycle management platform. Over the years, Zeta Global has built a reputation for leveraging big data and predictive analytics to power digital marketing programs across multiple channels.

At the core of Zeta's offering is the Zeta Marketing Platform, which combines identity resolution, audience insights and real-time engagement capabilities.

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