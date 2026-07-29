Zevra Therapeutics (ZVRA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.08 per share and revenue of $33.8830 million for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $36.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.96 million. Zevra Therapeutics had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 101.58%. On average, analysts expect Zevra Therapeutics to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Zevra Therapeutics Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ ZVRA traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.55. The company had a trading volume of 214,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,924. Zevra Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $15.03. The company has a market capitalization of $564.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.85. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $12.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim cut their target price on Zevra Therapeutics from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Zevra Therapeutics from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Zevra Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $26.86.

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Institutional Trading of Zevra Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZVRA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Zevra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,676,000. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 60.8% in the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,958,318 shares of the company's stock worth $17,253,000 after purchasing an additional 740,584 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 15.2% in the second quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,168,000 shares of the company's stock worth $36,720,000 after buying an additional 550,000 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zevra Therapeutics by 34.0% during the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,971,936 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,753,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Zevra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,980,000. 35.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zevra Therapeutics

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy. The company is also developing Celiprolol, a prodrug product candidate that is under Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of vascular Ehlers Danlos syndrome.

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