Zhenyu Xu Sells 4,000 Shares of SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH) Stock

SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH - Get Free Report) insider Zhenyu Xu sold 4,000 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $22,800.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 610,887 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,482,055.90. This represents a 0.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Zhenyu Xu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 6th, Zhenyu Xu sold 7,393 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.17, for a total value of $38,221.81.

On Monday, April 20th, Zhenyu Xu sold 608 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.21, for a total value of $3,167.68.

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SOPHiA GENETICS Stock Down 0.7%

SOPH traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.68. 120,863 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $476.50 million, a PE ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 0.96. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $5.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.99. SOPHiA GENETICS SA has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $6.30.

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative return on equity of 62.74% and a negative net margin of 44.48%.The business had revenue of $21.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SOPHiA GENETICS

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in SOPHiA GENETICS in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SOPHiA GENETICS during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in SOPHiA GENETICS during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in SOPHiA GENETICS during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 31.59% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SOPH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, SOPHiA GENETICS presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $7.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SOPHiA GENETICS

SOPHiA GENETICS Company Profile

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a data-driven medicine company founded in 2011 and headquartered in La Tène, Switzerland. The firm develops and operates a cloud-native software platform designed to standardize and analyze complex genomic and radiomic data. Its core offering, the SOPHiA DDM™ platform, leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms to help healthcare institutions, laboratories and biopharmaceutical partners derive actionable insights from next-generation sequencing and medical imaging datasets.

The SOPHiA DDM™ platform supports a range of clinical applications, including oncology, hereditary diseases and rare genetic disorders.

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