Ziff Davis (ZD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.03 per share and revenue of $325.0260 million for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, May 8, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Get Ziff Davis alerts: Sign Up

Ziff Davis Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of ZD stock opened at $46.76 on Thursday. Ziff Davis has a 1 year low of $22.45 and a 1 year high of $50.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.51 and a beta of 1.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Ziff Davis in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $29.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Ziff Davis in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ziff Davis currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $41.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ziff Davis

Institutional Trading of Ziff Davis

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ziff Davis by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 860,582 shares of the technology company's stock worth $30,249,000 after purchasing an additional 82,761 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ziff Davis by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 835,113 shares of the technology company's stock worth $29,354,000 after purchasing an additional 44,923 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC lifted its stake in Ziff Davis by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 808,325 shares of the technology company's stock worth $28,413,000 after purchasing an additional 75,047 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ziff Davis by 260.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 597,573 shares of the technology company's stock worth $21,005,000 after purchasing an additional 431,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Ziff Davis by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 552,385 shares of the technology company's stock worth $21,046,000 after purchasing an additional 174,287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company's stock.

About Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis, Inc is a digital media and internet company that operates a diverse portfolio of online brands, subscription-based services and performance marketing platforms. The company specializes in technology publishing and digital marketing solutions, offering content, reviews and insights tailored to consumer and enterprise audiences. Ziff Davis's flagship media properties include PCMag, which provides expert reviews and comparisons of consumer electronics and software, as well as IGN, a leading destination for gaming news, reviews and entertainment coverage.

Founded in 1927 by William B.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ziff Davis, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ziff Davis wasn't on the list.

While Ziff Davis currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here