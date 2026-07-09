Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" from Brokerages

Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.3333.

ZBH has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $83.00 price objective on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th.

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Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $87.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.46. Zimmer Biomet has a 1 year low of $79.12 and a 1 year high of $108.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet's revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Zimmer Biomet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.400-8.550 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Zimmer Biomet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sang Yi sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $413,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,251 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,252,022.64. The trade was a 15.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zimmer Biomet

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 23,506,849 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $2,113,736,000 after acquiring an additional 290,676 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,483,741 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $2,111,658,000 after purchasing an additional 192,517 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,826,974 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $795,814,000 after purchasing an additional 195,214 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 11.5% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,550,754 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $743,749,000 after buying an additional 778,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,685,987 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $601,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company's stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet NYSE: ZBH is a global medical device company focused on musculoskeletal healthcare. Headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, the company designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used to treat joint disorders, bone disorders and related conditions. Its customer base includes orthopaedic and dental surgeons, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and other healthcare providers that rely on implants, instruments and related services for reconstructive and restorative procedures.

The company's product offerings span joint replacement systems for hips, knees and shoulders; trauma and extremities implants; spine and thoracic solutions; dental and craniomaxillofacial implants and prosthetics; and sports medicine devices.

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