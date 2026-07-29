Zimmer Biomet (ZBH) to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Zimmer Biomet to announce earnings of $2.01 per share and revenue of $2.1350 billion for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Zimmer Biomet to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts: Sign Up

Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $96.31. 307,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,278,613. Zimmer Biomet has a 1 year low of $79.12 and a 1 year high of $108.29. The stock's fifty day moving average is $88.23 and its 200 day moving average is $89.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.46.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Zimmer Biomet's payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sang Yi sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $413,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,251 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,252,022.64. This represents a 15.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zimmer Biomet

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 276.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300,593 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $118,627,000 after purchasing an additional 955,284 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,475,768 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $223,529,000 after buying an additional 551,005 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 3,633.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 464,250 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $45,729,000 after acquiring an additional 451,816 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,544,646 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $139,054,000 after acquiring an additional 360,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,361,075 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $302,228,000 after acquiring an additional 322,689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ZBH shares. Leerink Partners started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Monday, April 13th. They set a "hold" rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $83.00 price objective on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $102.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet NYSE: ZBH is a global medical device company focused on musculoskeletal healthcare. Headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, the company designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used to treat joint disorders, bone disorders and related conditions. Its customer base includes orthopaedic and dental surgeons, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and other healthcare providers that rely on implants, instruments and related services for reconstructive and restorative procedures.

The company's product offerings span joint replacement systems for hips, knees and shoulders; trauma and extremities implants; spine and thoracic solutions; dental and craniomaxillofacial implants and prosthetics; and sports medicine devices.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Zimmer Biomet, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Zimmer Biomet wasn't on the list.

While Zimmer Biomet currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here