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ZipRecruiter (NYSE:ZIP) EVP Amy Garefis Sells 7,983 Shares

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
ZipRecruiter logo with Business Services background
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Key Points

  • ZipRecruiter EVP Amy Garefis sold 7,983 shares at an average price of $3.95, generating $31,532.85. The transaction, conducted under a Rule 10b5-1 plan, reduced her direct holdings by 3.58% to 214,927 shares.
  • ZipRecruiter shares recently traded at $4.51, with a market capitalization of approximately $381 million. The stock has risen above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages but remains unprofitable, with analysts forecasting a full-year loss.
  • Analyst sentiment remains cautious: four analysts rate the stock Hold and one rates it Sell, resulting in an average “Reduce” rating and a $4.00 target price. Institutional investors own approximately 70.55% of the company.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of ZipRecruiter.

ZipRecruiter, Inc. (NYSE:ZIP - Get Free Report) EVP Amy Garefis sold 7,983 shares of ZipRecruiter stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $31,532.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 214,927 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $848,961.65. This trade represents a 3.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Amy Garefis also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, June 15th, Amy Garefis sold 9,113 shares of ZipRecruiter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $32,989.06.

ZipRecruiter Stock Performance

NYSE ZIP traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.51. 418,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,040,646. The company has a market capitalization of $381.12 million, a P/E ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 1.43. The business's 50 day moving average is $3.61 and its 200-day moving average is $2.91. ZipRecruiter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $5.61.

ZipRecruiter (NYSE:ZIP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $107.55 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that ZipRecruiter, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZIP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded ZipRecruiter from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on ZipRecruiter from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of ZipRecruiter from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $4.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZIP

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZipRecruiter

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in ZipRecruiter by 197.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 645,157 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 428,232 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in ZipRecruiter during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of ZipRecruiter during the third quarter worth $44,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZipRecruiter in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of ZipRecruiter by 3.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,920,900 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,534,000 after buying an additional 62,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company's stock.

About ZipRecruiter

(Get Free Report)

ZipRecruiter, Inc operates an online employment marketplace that connects job seekers and employers. Its platform provides various solutions, such as job posting, online interviews, job alerts, match scores, and application updates. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for ZipRecruiter (NYSE:ZIP)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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