ZipRecruiter (NYSE:ZIP) EVP Sells $13,868.77 in Stock

ZipRecruiter, Inc. (NYSE:ZIP - Get Free Report) EVP Ryan Sakamoto sold 3,547 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total transaction of $13,868.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 122,090 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $477,371.90. The trade was a 2.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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ZipRecruiter Stock Performance

ZIP traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.53. 418,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,040,646. ZipRecruiter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $5.61. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $3.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.91. The stock has a market cap of $381.97 million, a P/E ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 1.43.

ZipRecruiter (NYSE:ZIP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $107.55 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that ZipRecruiter, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of ZipRecruiter from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of ZipRecruiter from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of ZipRecruiter from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $4.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZIP

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZipRecruiter

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in ZipRecruiter by 178.0% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 4,508,331 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886,725 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in ZipRecruiter by 99.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,496,767 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,316,000 after acquiring an additional 744,805 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ZipRecruiter by 63.1% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,402,698 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,919,000 after acquiring an additional 542,795 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its position in shares of ZipRecruiter by 544.7% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 513,353 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 433,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of ZipRecruiter by 197.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 645,157 shares of the company's stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 428,232 shares during the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ZipRecruiter

ZipRecruiter, Inc operates an online employment marketplace that connects job seekers and employers. Its platform provides various solutions, such as job posting, online interviews, job alerts, match scores, and application updates. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

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