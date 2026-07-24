ZipRecruiter (NYSE:ZIP) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

ZipRecruiter, Inc. (NYSE:ZIP - Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.90 and traded as high as $3.97. ZipRecruiter shares last traded at $3.8650, with a volume of 480,534 shares changing hands.

Get ZipRecruiter alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZIP. UBS Group lifted their price objective on ZipRecruiter from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of ZipRecruiter from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of ZipRecruiter from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ZipRecruiter

ZipRecruiter Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $326.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 1.43. The business's 50 day moving average is $3.58 and its 200 day moving average is $2.90.

ZipRecruiter (NYSE:ZIP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $107.55 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that ZipRecruiter, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at ZipRecruiter

In related news, CFO David Travers sold 24,706 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total value of $73,870.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,245,763 shares in the company, valued at $3,724,831.37. This trade represents a 1.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Amy Garefis sold 9,113 shares of ZipRecruiter stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $32,989.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 222,910 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $806,934.20. This represents a 3.93% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 123,299 shares of company stock valued at $399,550 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.85% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZipRecruiter

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ZipRecruiter during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ZipRecruiter during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ZipRecruiter during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of ZipRecruiter during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ZipRecruiter during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company's stock.

ZipRecruiter Company Profile

ZipRecruiter, Inc operates an online employment marketplace that connects job seekers and employers. Its platform provides various solutions, such as job posting, online interviews, job alerts, match scores, and application updates. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ZipRecruiter, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ZipRecruiter wasn't on the list.

While ZipRecruiter currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here