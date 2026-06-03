Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Director Sells $578,979.72 in Stock

Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM - Get Free Report) Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 5,274 shares of Zoom Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total value of $578,979.72. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 137,608 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,106,606.24. This trade represents a 3.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Santiago Subotovsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 4th, Santiago Subotovsky sold 5,274 shares of Zoom Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.58, for a total transaction of $562,102.92.

On Friday, May 1st, Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,643 shares of Zoom Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total transaction of $271,832.55.

On Thursday, April 16th, Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,388 shares of Zoom Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $208,520.16.

On Thursday, April 16th, Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,643 shares of Zoom Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $230,786.76.

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Zoom Communications Trading Down 5.1%

Shares of ZM stock traded down $5.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $106.20. The company's stock had a trading volume of 3,085,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,488,334. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.06 and a 200-day moving average of $87.57. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.15 and a twelve month high of $114.74. The stock has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.01.

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Zoom Communications had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 41.99%.Zoom Communications's revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Zoom Communications has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.960-6.000 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.450-1.470 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Zoom Communications, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoom Communications

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Advocate Investing Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Strive Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Communications during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Communications during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Rexford Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoom Communications by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Rexford Capital Inc. now owns 389 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Communications by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 411 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on ZM shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Zoom Communications from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Zoom Communications from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Zoom Communications from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. KeyCorp raised shares of Zoom Communications from an "underweight" rating to a "sector weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Zoom Communications from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $109.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZM

Zoom Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc (commonly referred to as Zoom) is a provider of cloud-based communications and collaboration solutions. The company's platform supports video conferencing, voice calling, instant messaging, webinars and large-scale virtual events, and meeting room systems, marketed to businesses, educational institutions, government organizations and individual users. Zoom's product lineup includes Zoom Meetings, Zoom Phone, Zoom Rooms, Zoom Video Webinars and Zoom Chat, and the company offers integrations and extensions through a developer marketplace and third-party apps.

Founded in 2011 by Eric S.

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