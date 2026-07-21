ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GTM) Given Average Recommendation of "Reduce" by Brokerages

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GTM - Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of "Reduce" from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.9278.

GTM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut ZoomInfo Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 17th.

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ZoomInfo Technologies Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $3.13 on Tuesday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.54 and a 52-week high of $12.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $3.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.66. The firm has a market cap of $922.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.87.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 10.10%.The business had revenue of $310.20 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. ZoomInfo Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.120 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.260-0.280 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

ZoomInfo Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ZoomInfo Technologies this week:

Insider Activity

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, Director Domenic Maida purchased 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 66,342 shares of the company's stock, valued at $238,831.20. This represents a 70.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ZoomInfo Technologies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,465,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,091,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,566,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,428,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,545,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies NASDAQ: GTM is a leading provider of go-to-market intelligence and sales engagement software designed to help organizations accelerate growth. The company offers a cloud-based platform that delivers comprehensive contact and company data, intent signals, and analytics to support prospecting, lead generation, and customer retention. Its solutions enable sales and marketing teams to identify and engage target accounts, personalize outreach, and optimize campaigns with real-time insights into buyer behavior and market trends.

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, ZoomInfo Technologies has expanded its global footprint across North America, Europe, and Asia–Pacific.

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