ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM) Shares Down 8.9% - Should You Sell?

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GTM - Get Free Report)'s share price fell 8.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.86 and last traded at $5.7950. 1,470,298 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 9,557,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.36.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GTM. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a "market perform" rating to a "mkt underperform" rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $9.05.

View Our Latest Analysis on ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $6.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.50.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $319.10 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. ZoomInfo Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.270 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.120 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CRO James M. Roth sold 35,723 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total value of $209,694.01. Following the sale, the executive owned 139,795 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $820,596.65. This trade represents a 20.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Ashley Mcgrane sold 6,959 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total value of $40,849.33. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 76,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,238.64. This represents a 8.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,727 shares of company stock worth $262,834. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTM. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at $105,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at $76,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at $5,419,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at $74,670,000. Finally, Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at $140,000. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company's stock.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies NASDAQ: GTM is a leading provider of go-to-market intelligence and sales engagement software designed to help organizations accelerate growth. The company offers a cloud-based platform that delivers comprehensive contact and company data, intent signals, and analytics to support prospecting, lead generation, and customer retention. Its solutions enable sales and marketing teams to identify and engage target accounts, personalize outreach, and optimize campaigns with real-time insights into buyer behavior and market trends.

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, ZoomInfo Technologies has expanded its global footprint across North America, Europe, and Asia–Pacific.

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