ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM) Trading Up 8.2% - Here's What Happened

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GTM - Get Free Report)'s share price was up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.32 and last traded at $3.3330. 2,113,979 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 10,526,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.08.

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Key ZoomInfo Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting ZoomInfo Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Customer case studies reinforce ZoomInfo’s account-based marketing value proposition. Liaison said it rebuilt its higher-education outreach around institution-level targeting, while Impartner reported increased quarterly pipeline generation after redesigning its account-based marketing program with ZoomInfo. These reports may support customer retention and demand for the platform, although they are company-reported testimonials rather than new financial guidance. Liaison customer announcement Impartner customer announcement

Liaison said it rebuilt its higher-education outreach around institution-level targeting, while Impartner reported increased quarterly pipeline generation after redesigning its account-based marketing program with ZoomInfo. These reports may support customer retention and demand for the platform, although they are company-reported testimonials rather than new financial guidance. Positive Sentiment: ZoomInfo expanded access to its AI and automation ecosystem. The company opened its API to all customers, including trial users, and expanded its native Zapier integration. The move could lower adoption barriers, increase workflow usage and improve the commercial reach of ZoomInfo’s AI products. ZoomInfo Zapier integration announcement

The company opened its API to all customers, including trial users, and expanded its native Zapier integration. The move could lower adoption barriers, increase workflow usage and improve the commercial reach of ZoomInfo’s AI products. Positive Sentiment: The Plunk Foundation reported doubling donations after adopting ZoomInfo’s verified data. The result provides another example of potential customer ROI and lead-generation effectiveness, though the nonprofit’s outcome may not translate directly to ZoomInfo’s revenue growth. Plunk Foundation customer announcement

The result provides another example of potential customer ROI and lead-generation effectiveness, though the nonprofit’s outcome may not translate directly to ZoomInfo’s revenue growth. Negative Sentiment: Several law firms publicized a filed securities class action against ZoomInfo and certain executives. The complaints allege that the company misrepresented growth prospects, customer retention, its legacy seat-based subscription business and the transition to AI products. The allegations have not been proven, but the litigation could increase legal costs, distract management and weigh on investor confidence. ZoomInfo class action announcement Robbins LLP lawsuit notice

The complaints allege that the company misrepresented growth prospects, customer retention, its legacy seat-based subscription business and the transition to AI products. The allegations have not been proven, but the litigation could increase legal costs, distract management and weigh on investor confidence. Negative Sentiment: Repeated shareholder alerts highlight an August 24 lead-plaintiff deadline. Notices from multiple firms may keep the alleged disclosure issues in focus and extend the legal overhang. The case concerns investors who purchased shares between November 3, 2025, and May 11, 2026. ZoomInfo class action deadline reminder

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and seven have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $5.93.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Trading Up 5.7%

The business's fifty day moving average is $3.04 and its 200-day moving average is $5.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $959.31 million, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.87.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $310.20 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. ZoomInfo Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.120 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.260-0.280 EPS. Analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ZoomInfo Technologies

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, Director Domenic Maida acquired 27,500 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 66,342 shares in the company, valued at $238,831.20. This trade represents a 70.80% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 105.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,975 shares of the company's stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,086 shares during the last quarter. Lavelle Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $497,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 81.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,898,951 shares of the company's stock worth $11,356,000 after acquiring an additional 850,386 shares during the period. Finally, Bull Harbor Capital LLC bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies NASDAQ: GTM is a leading provider of go-to-market intelligence and sales engagement software designed to help organizations accelerate growth. The company offers a cloud-based platform that delivers comprehensive contact and company data, intent signals, and analytics to support prospecting, lead generation, and customer retention. Its solutions enable sales and marketing teams to identify and engage target accounts, personalize outreach, and optimize campaigns with real-time insights into buyer behavior and market trends.

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, ZoomInfo Technologies has expanded its global footprint across North America, Europe, and Asia–Pacific.

Further Reading

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