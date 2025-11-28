Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Given New $390.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS - Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from $400.00 to $390.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank's price target would indicate a potential upside of 53.95% from the company's current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their price target on Zscaler from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Zscaler from $251.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $365.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $316.56.

Get Zscaler alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Research Report on Zscaler

Zscaler Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of ZS traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $253.33. 576,714 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,997,929. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -983.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business's 50-day moving average price is $304.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $290.94. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $164.78 and a 1 year high of $336.99.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $788.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $773.86 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 1.45%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Zscaler has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.780-3.820 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.890-0.900 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,865 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $804,205.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 350,700 shares of the company's stock, valued at $98,441,490. This represents a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raj Judge sold 4,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $1,269,886.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 73,832 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,724,642.40. The trade was a 5.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,084 shares of company stock valued at $12,446,825. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zscaler

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zscaler during the first quarter valued at about $516,622,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Zscaler by 314.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,171,983 shares of the company's stock valued at $367,932,000 after purchasing an additional 888,888 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zscaler by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,715,132 shares of the company's stock worth $3,363,909,000 after acquiring an additional 824,626 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at about $153,340,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zscaler by 61.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,941,571 shares of the company's stock valued at $576,083,000 after purchasing an additional 741,756 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Zscaler, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Zscaler wasn't on the list.

While Zscaler currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here