Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock Price Expected to Rise, KeyCorp Analyst Says

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS - Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $176.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. KeyCorp's target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.84% from the stock's current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. B. Riley Financial decreased their target price on Zscaler from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Thirty-four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $214.21.

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Zscaler Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZS opened at $148.19 on Thursday. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $114.63 and a 1-year high of $336.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.02 and a 200-day moving average of $160.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -308.72, a PEG ratio of 87.16 and a beta of 0.96.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 2.44%.The business had revenue of $850.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Zscaler's revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Zscaler has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.080-1.090 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.110 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zscaler will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,878 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $363,865.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 343,038 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $43,370,294.34. This represents a 0.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Kevin Rubin sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.22, for a total transaction of $372,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 41,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,204,942.22. This trade represents a 6.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 15,766 shares of company stock worth $1,978,587 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Binnacle Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter worth about $25,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zscaler

Zscaler is a cloud security company that delivers a cloud-native platform to protect users, applications and data as organizations move away from traditional, network-centric security architectures. The company focuses on a zero trust approach that assumes no implicit trust for users or devices, providing secure access to the internet, SaaS applications and private applications regardless of where users are located. Zscaler positions its services as an alternative to legacy appliances and site-centric VPNs, aiming to simplify security while enabling modern, distributed workforces.

Key offerings are built around the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange, a multi-tenant cloud platform that enforces security and access policies in-line.

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