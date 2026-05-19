Zscaler (ZS) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q3 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 26th. Analysts expect Zscaler to post earnings of $1.00 per share and revenue of $835.6020 million for the quarter. Zscaler has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.010 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.990-4.020 EPS. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q3 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 26, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.12. Zscaler had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 2.25%.The firm had revenue of $815.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $798.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Zscaler to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Zscaler alerts: Sign Up

Zscaler Stock Up 8.5%

ZS stock opened at $174.69 on Tuesday. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $114.63 and a twelve month high of $336.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -415.93 and a beta of 0.96. The business's 50-day moving average price is $143.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZS. Citizens Jmp lowered their price objective on Zscaler from $290.00 to $210.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $315.00 to $210.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $340.00 to $275.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. HC Wainwright raised shares of Zscaler from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Zscaler from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $261.26.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Zscaler

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zscaler news, CFO Kevin Rubin sold 1,682 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.59, for a total value of $263,384.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 46,479 shares in the company, valued at $7,278,146.61. The trade was a 3.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Geller sold 2,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.53, for a total transaction of $321,491.82. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 46,949 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,208,079.97. This trade represents a 4.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 12,130 shares of company stock worth $1,892,487 in the last quarter. 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,755 shares of the company's stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 618.0% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the company's stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 5,840 shares in the last quarter. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,469,657 shares of the company's stock worth $330,555,000 after acquiring an additional 178,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 53,981 shares of the company's stock worth $12,141,000 after acquiring an additional 22,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company's stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler is a cloud security company that delivers a cloud-native platform to protect users, applications and data as organizations move away from traditional, network-centric security architectures. The company focuses on a zero trust approach that assumes no implicit trust for users or devices, providing secure access to the internet, SaaS applications and private applications regardless of where users are located. Zscaler positions its services as an alternative to legacy appliances and site-centric VPNs, aiming to simplify security while enabling modern, distributed workforces.

Key offerings are built around the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange, a multi-tenant cloud platform that enforces security and access policies in-line.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Zscaler, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Zscaler wasn't on the list.

While Zscaler currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here