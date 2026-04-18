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ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Given Consensus Rating of "Buy" by Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
April 18, 2026
ZTO Express (Cayman) logo with Transportation background
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Key Points

  • Analysts give ZTO Express an average recommendation of "Buy" from six brokerages (2 hold, 2 buy, 2 strong buy) with an average 12‑month price target of $24.45; notably, JPMorgan raised its target to $29 and rated the stock overweight.
  • In the most recent quarter ZTO reported $0.47 EPS on $2.07 billion in revenue, with a net margin of 18.5% and ROE of 14.05%, and analysts project full‑year EPS of 1.57.
  • The company declared a dividend of $0.39 per share payable April 29 (ex‑dividend April 8) with a payout ratio of 48.1%; the stock trades near $25.10, has a market cap of $14.15 billion and a P/E of 15.89.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of "Buy" from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.45.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZTO. Wall Street Zen raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Macquarie Infrastructure upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Sunday, February 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Research upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE:ZTO opened at $25.10 on Friday. ZTO Express has a 12 month low of $16.68 and a 12 month high of $26.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of -0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.88.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 14.05%. Equities analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a yield of 318.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. ZTO Express (Cayman)'s payout ratio is 48.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 15,943 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 137,761 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 14,764 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. 41.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc is one of China's leading express delivery companies, specializing in both domestic and cross-border parcel logistics. The company operates a technology-enabled network that connects shippers, independent pickup and delivery stations, regional sorting hubs and end customers. ZTO's service portfolio includes standard express, heavy-weight parcel delivery, time-definite shipments and e-commerce logistics solutions tailored for online retailers and marketplaces.

Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Shanghai, ZTO has grown rapidly by leveraging a franchise-style operating model that engages a broad network of independent contractors.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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