Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA - Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.75.

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Several brokerages recently commented on ZURA. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Zura Bio in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Zura Bio in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Zura Bio from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Zura Bio in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Report on Zura Bio

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zura Bio

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Zura Bio by 3,007.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,523 shares of the company's stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 132,130 shares during the period. Stempoint Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Zura Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,483,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zura Bio by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 630,403 shares of the company's stock worth $3,751,000 after buying an additional 68,338 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zura Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $7,019,000. Finally, Commodore Capital LP acquired a new stake in Zura Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $19,338,000. 61.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zura Bio Trading Down 4.9%

Shares of ZURA stock opened at $5.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.37. Zura Bio has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $7.44. The company has a market capitalization of $512.35 million, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of -0.03.

Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts predict that Zura Bio will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zura Bio

Zura Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of next-generation protein bioconjugates for therapeutic and diagnostic applications. Leveraging a proprietary platform for site-specific incorporation of non-canonical amino acids, the company aims to create highly targeted conjugates that improve drug delivery, enhance imaging contrast, and reduce off-target toxicity. Zura Bio’s technology is designed to streamline the manufacturing process by enabling precise attachment of payloads—such as cytotoxic drugs or imaging agents—to protein scaffolds without affecting their native structure or function.

The company’s research and development activities center on expanding its platform across multiple therapeutic areas, including oncology, immunology and rare diseases.

Further Reading

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