Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA) Stock Price Up 5.3% - Time to Buy?

Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA - Get Free Report) traded up 5.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.52 and last traded at $5.5280. 150,021 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 851,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.25.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of Zura Bio from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Zura Bio in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Zura Bio from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Zura Bio in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Zura Bio from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zura Bio has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Zura Bio

Zura Bio Stock Up 5.4%

The firm has a market cap of $525.16 million, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of -0.03. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $4.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.37.

Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts anticipate that Zura Bio Limited will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zura Bio

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Zura Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Scientech Research LLC bought a new stake in Zura Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zura Bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Zura Bio by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,222 shares of the company's stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Zura Bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. 61.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zura Bio

Zura Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of next-generation protein bioconjugates for therapeutic and diagnostic applications. Leveraging a proprietary platform for site-specific incorporation of non-canonical amino acids, the company aims to create highly targeted conjugates that improve drug delivery, enhance imaging contrast, and reduce off-target toxicity. Zura Bio’s technology is designed to streamline the manufacturing process by enabling precise attachment of payloads—such as cytotoxic drugs or imaging agents—to protein scaffolds without affecting their native structure or function.

The company’s research and development activities center on expanding its platform across multiple therapeutic areas, including oncology, immunology and rare diseases.

Further Reading

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