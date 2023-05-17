5 Best Bank ETFs to Buy Now

As the world's financial sector continues to grow and evolve, investing in bank ETFs has become a popular way for investors to gain exposure to the banking industry. Bank ETFs are exchange-traded funds that track the performance of a specific index or a basket of bank stocks. Knowing which bank ETF best fits your investment strategy can be challenging with so many available options.

Let's look at the five best banking ETF offerings that investors should consider for their portfolios. If you are new to banking ETFs or have been investing in bank ETFs for a while, this article will provide helpful information about the best stock ETFs into which you should invest your money.

What to Look for in Bank ETFs

In uncertain economic times, many investors ask, “Are bank stocks safe?”. A bank ETF can be an excellent way for investors to gain exposure to the banking industry while minimizing risk, and with the proper research, you can mitigate your stake in the banking sector. However, choosing the right bank ETF can be daunting, especially for those just starting to invest. Investors should consider several key factors when researching bank ETFs to make the process easier.

Let's explore the most important things to look for: expense ratio, holdings, index, performance, liquidity, diversification and yield. While we explore these variables, we will also show you how MarketBeat makes it a breeze to research bank index ETFs.

Expense ratio: The expense ratio is the annual fee the fund charges investors for managing their money. Choosing a bank ETF with a low expense ratio is important to ensure you're not paying too much in fees. Every ETF listing on MarketBeat shows the expense ratio in the section at the top of the page.

Holdings: It's essential to look at the assets of the banking ETF to see what investments the ETF holds. Banking ETFs purchase and hold assets in banks and top financial services stocks. Reviewing the ETF’s held assets will help you to determine whether the ETF aligns with your investment objectives and risk tolerance. This information is vital to check when researching any ETF, so it is in the top section of all MarketBeat ETF profiles. MarketBeat also allows you to view an ETFs holdings individually via the holdings tab on each profile page.

Index: Bank ETFs track different indices, such as the S&P Bank Select Industry Index or the KBW Bank Index. It's essential to understand the index that the ETF tracks and whether it aligns with your investment strategy. This index sets a benchmark for the performance of the bank ETF, and its composition can vary depending on the index provider. For example, the S&P Bank Select Industry Index includes only U.S.-based banks, while the KBW Bank Index includes U.S. and non-U.S. banks. Consider the index's composition when selecting a bank ETF, as it can affect the ETF's risk and return characteristics. Additionally, investors should consider the historical performance of the index and its correlation with their investment strategy to determine whether it's a suitable benchmark for their investment goals. MarketBeat tracks this information on the right side of each ETF profile in the fund focus section.

Performance: It's essential to remember that past performance does not guarantee future performance, but it can provide valuable insight into how the bank ETF has performed in different market conditions. To assess the performance of a bank ETF, you can use various methods, such as comparing its performance to a benchmark index, analyzing its returns over different periods and evaluating its risk-adjusted performance. Additionally, consider the fund's expense ratio and turnover rate, as these factors can affect the ETF's performance over the long term. By conducting thorough research and analysis, you can better understand the bank ETF's historical performance and make informed investment decisions. You can easily compare bank stocks on MarketBeat using MarketBeat’s curated bank stock comparison list. Using our comparison tool, you can also compare stocks and ETFs on MarketBeat .

It's essential to remember that past performance does not guarantee future performance, but it can provide valuable insight into how the bank ETF has performed in different market conditions. To assess the performance of a bank ETF, you can use various methods, such as comparing its performance to a benchmark index, analyzing its returns over different periods and evaluating its risk-adjusted performance. Additionally, consider the fund's expense ratio and turnover rate, as these factors can affect the ETF's performance over the long term. By conducting thorough research and analysis, you can better understand the bank ETF's historical performance and make informed investment decisions. You can easily using MarketBeat’s curated bank stock comparison list. Using our comparison tool, you can also . Liquidity: When investing in a bank ETF, it's crucial to ensure that it has sufficient liquidity to buy and sell shares without causing significant price fluctuations. One way to check for liquidity in an ETF is to look at its trading volume, which can be found on MarketBeat in two ways. MarketBeat’s profile header shows you the daily volume of stocks and ETFs. It also shows you the average daily volume for the stock, which can help you ascertain if the current daily volume is higher or lower than the average. High trading volume indicates that the ETF is actively traded, making buying or selling shares at the desired price easier. Investors can assess the liquidity of the ETF's holdings by looking at their trading volume and bid-ask spreads and by analyzing any regulatory filings or news articles related to the banks' liquidity. By conducting thorough research and analysis, select a bank ETF with sufficient liquidity to meet their investment objectives.

Diversification: A well-diversified bank ETF will invest in multiple banks and geographies, reducing the risk of exposure to any one bank or region. We make checking for a stock or ETF’s diversification easy by showing the top 10 financial holdings for each ETF, the sector exposure and the industry exposure about three-quarters of the way down on each MarketBeat ETF profile page.

Yield: Some bank ETFs may offer a yield, which is the income generated by the underlying bank stocks. Understanding the yield and how it fits into your investment objectives helps create a solid investment strategy. We provide the ETF's current yield at the top of each MarketBeat ETF profile page.

By considering these seven factors, investors can select a bank ETF that aligns with their investment objectives and provides a solid return on investment.

5 Best Bank ETFs to Buy Now

When investing in bank stocks, a bank ETF can provide a diversified and efficient way to gain exposure to this sector. However, with so many bank ETFs available, it can take time for investors to choose the best option for their portfolio.

We have carefully researched and analyzed the market to identify what we consider to be the top five bank ETFs. Our selection is based on the factors discussed in the previous section. These five bank ETFs stand out as solid choices for investors seeking exposure to the banking sector while managing risk and maximizing returns.

1. Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund

The bank stock Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund NYSEARCA: XLF was launched in December 1998 and tracks the financial sector of the S&P 500 index, which tracks top finance stocks, including banks. It has an expense ratio of 0.10%, holds 75 assets and follows the S&P Financial Select Sector Index. XLF has had a strong performance recently, with an average return of around 5%. The liquidity of XLF is strong, with an average daily trading volume of approximately 53 million shares. The fund is well-diversified, focusing on large-cap companies and provides about a 2% yield to investors.

2. iShares U.S. Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF NYSEARCA: IYF launched in May 2000 and provides exposure to U.S. financial companies, including banks, focusing on large and mid-cap companies. It has an expense ratio of 0.39%, holds 142 assets and tracks the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index. IYF has performed well over the recent past, with an average return of around 13%. The liquidity of IYF is solid, with an average daily trading volume of approximately 188,000 shares. The fund is well-diversified and provides about a 2% yield to investors.

3. Invesco KBW Bank ETF

Invesco KBW Bank ETF NYSEARCA: KBWB launched in November 2011 and tracks the KBW NASDAQ Bank Index, providing exposure to 24 U.S. banking stocks. It has an expense ratio of 0.35%, holds 23 assets and tracks the KBW NASDAQ Bank Index. KBWB has had a strong performance over the recent past, with an average return of around 10%. The liquidity of KBWB is strong, with an average daily trading volume of approximately two million shares. The fund is less diversified than other bank ETFs, focusing on small to mid-cap companies and provides over a 3.5% yield to investors.

4. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF NYSEARCA: KRE launched in June 2006 and tracks the performance of regional banks in the S&P Total Market Index, providing exposure to smaller banks. It has an expense ratio of 0.35%, holds 145 assets and tracks the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. KRE has been doing well over the past year, with an average return of around 7%. The liquidity of KRE is strong, with an average daily trading volume of around 19 million shares. The fund is well-diversified, focusing on small to mid-cap companies and providing over a 3% yield to investors.

5. First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund NYSEARCA: QABA began in July 2009 and tracks the performance of small and mid-cap banks in the U.S. that are members of the American Bankers Association. It has an expense ratio of 0.6%, holds 152 assets and tracks the NASDAQ OMX ABA Community Bank Index. QABA has had a strong performance over the past year, with a return of around 7%. The liquidity of QABA is moderate, with an average daily trading volume of around 48,000 shares. The fund is well-diversified, focusing on small to mid-cap companies and yields around 3% to investors.

How to Evaluate Bank ETFs

When investing in bank ETFs, evaluating them properly can help you make informed decisions that align with your investment objectives and risk tolerance. We have already discussed the factors used to evaluate a bank ETF. By taking a comprehensive approach to assessing bank ETFs, you can increase your chances of selecting the right ETF for your portfolio. Let's discuss how to utilize the information discussed earlier to evaluate a bank ETF effectively.

Consider the expense ratio to evaluate a bank ETF, which will impact your overall returns. Look for a low expense ratio to ensure you do not pay too much in fees. The next step is to examine the ETF's holdings and the index it tracks. This will help you determine whether the ETF aligns with your investment objectives and risk tolerance. You should also evaluate the ETF's past performance, remembering that past performance does not guarantee future performance.

Additionally, you should look for sufficient liquidity, as this ensures that the ETF can be easily traded without causing significant price fluctuations. Diversification is also key, as a well-diversified bank ETF will invest in multiple banks and geographies, reducing the risk of exposure to any one bank or region. Lastly, consider the yield offered by the bank ETF, although there should be other factors in your decision-making process. By evaluating bank ETFs using these criteria, you can select an ETF that aligns with your investment objectives and provides a solid return on investment.

Banking on Success: Our Top Picks for Bank ETFs

Bank ETFs can expose investors to the banking sector without the risk of investing in individual stocks. Consider factors such as expense ratio, holdings, index, performance, liquidity, diversification and yield when evaluating bank ETFs. Our research and analysis have highlighted five top bank ETFs to consider.

Remember that past performance does not guarantee future results, and conduct your own research and due diligence before making any investment decisions. Overall, bank ETFs can be a valuable addition to a well-diversified portfolio, and investors should carefully consider their investment goals and risk tolerance before investing in any financial product.

FAQs

After exploring the best bank ETFs available on the market and how to evaluate them, you may still have some questions about investing in bank ETFs. In this section, we've compiled answers to some of the most common questions we've encountered in our research.

What is the best ETF for banks?

When considering the best bank ETF, it's important to remember that there is no one-size-fits-all answer. Your ideal ETF will depend on your investment goals, risk tolerance and personal preferences. It's important to conduct thorough research and carefully evaluate each option to determine which aligns best with your needs. Consider factors such as the ETF's expense ratio, liquidity, holdings and performance history to make an informed decision.

Is there a banking index ETF?

The answer to the question, "Is there a banking ETF?" is yes, there are bank index ETFs available. For example, the Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) tracks the KBW NASDAQ Bank Index, while the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) tracks financial companies in the S&P 500 index, including banks.

Does Vanguard have a bank ETF?

Many investors trust the Vanguard name and wonder if Vanguard offers a banking ETF. Yes, Vanguard offers a banks ETF called the Vanguard Financials ETF NYSEARCA: VFH. The ETF exposes U.S. financial companies, including banks, focusing on large and mid-cap companies.

Before you consider Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund wasn't on the list.

While Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund currently has a "hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here