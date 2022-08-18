BJ’s Wholesale Club Pops, Will Costco Be Next?

S&P 500   4,279.66 (+0.13%)
DOW   33,941.00 (-0.12%)
QQQ   328.39 (-0.03%)
AAPL   174.03 (-0.30%)
MSFT   290.18 (-0.39%)
META   174.38 (-0.27%)
GOOGL   119.68 (+0.11%)
AMZN   141.60 (-0.35%)
TSLA   913.29 (+0.14%)
NVDA   184.84 (+0.81%)
NIO   19.99 (-0.45%)
BABA   90.14 (+0.41%)
AMD   98.36 (+0.09%)
MU   62.45 (+1.35%)
T   18.49 (+0.38%)
CGC   3.78 (-6.90%)
F   16.02 (-0.06%)
GE   79.58 (-0.43%)
DIS   122.38 (-0.35%)
AMC   19.98 (-6.46%)
PYPL   98.28 (-1.15%)
PFE   48.95 (-0.65%)
NFLX   241.24 (+0.04%)
S&P 500   4,279.66 (+0.13%)
DOW   33,941.00 (-0.12%)
QQQ   328.39 (-0.03%)
AAPL   174.03 (-0.30%)
MSFT   290.18 (-0.39%)
META   174.38 (-0.27%)
GOOGL   119.68 (+0.11%)
AMZN   141.60 (-0.35%)
TSLA   913.29 (+0.14%)
NVDA   184.84 (+0.81%)
NIO   19.99 (-0.45%)
BABA   90.14 (+0.41%)
AMD   98.36 (+0.09%)
MU   62.45 (+1.35%)
T   18.49 (+0.38%)
CGC   3.78 (-6.90%)
F   16.02 (-0.06%)
GE   79.58 (-0.43%)
DIS   122.38 (-0.35%)
AMC   19.98 (-6.46%)
PYPL   98.28 (-1.15%)
PFE   48.95 (-0.65%)
NFLX   241.24 (+0.04%)
S&P 500   4,279.66 (+0.13%)
DOW   33,941.00 (-0.12%)
QQQ   328.39 (-0.03%)
AAPL   174.03 (-0.30%)
MSFT   290.18 (-0.39%)
META   174.38 (-0.27%)
GOOGL   119.68 (+0.11%)
AMZN   141.60 (-0.35%)
TSLA   913.29 (+0.14%)
NVDA   184.84 (+0.81%)
NIO   19.99 (-0.45%)
BABA   90.14 (+0.41%)
AMD   98.36 (+0.09%)
MU   62.45 (+1.35%)
T   18.49 (+0.38%)
CGC   3.78 (-6.90%)
F   16.02 (-0.06%)
GE   79.58 (-0.43%)
DIS   122.38 (-0.35%)
AMC   19.98 (-6.46%)
PYPL   98.28 (-1.15%)
PFE   48.95 (-0.65%)
NFLX   241.24 (+0.04%)
S&P 500   4,279.66 (+0.13%)
DOW   33,941.00 (-0.12%)
QQQ   328.39 (-0.03%)
AAPL   174.03 (-0.30%)
MSFT   290.18 (-0.39%)
META   174.38 (-0.27%)
GOOGL   119.68 (+0.11%)
AMZN   141.60 (-0.35%)
TSLA   913.29 (+0.14%)
NVDA   184.84 (+0.81%)
NIO   19.99 (-0.45%)
BABA   90.14 (+0.41%)
AMD   98.36 (+0.09%)
MU   62.45 (+1.35%)
T   18.49 (+0.38%)
CGC   3.78 (-6.90%)
F   16.02 (-0.06%)
GE   79.58 (-0.43%)
DIS   122.38 (-0.35%)
AMC   19.98 (-6.46%)
PYPL   98.28 (-1.15%)
PFE   48.95 (-0.65%)
NFLX   241.24 (+0.04%)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Pops, Will Costco Be Next?

Thu., August 18, 2022 | Thomas Hughes
BJ’s Wholesale Club Pops, Will Costco Be Next?

BJ’s (NYSE: BJ) Wholesale Club Q2 results echo the strength seen in Sam’s Club segment at Walmart (NYSE: WMT). The two membership clubs posted record results driven by rising member counts that are underpinning a robust outlook for the year. Assuming these trends are true across the discount/membership club universe Costco (NYSE: COST) should put in a very solid quarter as well. The caveat is that Costco won’t report until next month so the news could be priced into the market before then. For now, shares of BJ’s are rocketing higher on the news and breaking out to new highs. 

Within the realm of wholesale clubs, BJs is the fastest growing growth story and a value compared to its peers. The stock is trading at only 20X it earnings compared to 24X for Walmart and 42X for Costco. It is a given that both Costco and Walmart are better-established and much larger companies, and both pay a dividend although Costco is far below the market average, BJ’s Wholesale Club is reinvesting in growth and delivering in ways neither of its larger competitors can match. While Walmart was able to improve its guidance the new outlook is only in-line with the consensus while BJs outperformed and raised to a level well above the consensus. 


BJ’s Wholesale Club, Growing Growing Growing

BJ’s Wholesale Club had a fantastic quarter producing a record $5.1 billion in net revenue. The revenue is up 22% over last year driven by a 19.8% comp that compares to a much lower 9.5% comp at Sams’s Club. The revenue also beat the Marketbeat.com consensus figure by $0.470 billion or 1000 basis points which beat out the tepid 170 bps of outperformance put in by Walmart as a whole. On an x-gasoline basis, comps are up a slighter 7.6% but still outperforming Sam’s Club by a wide margin and margins are holding up as well. In regard to membership, BJ’s membership revenue increased by 11.3% which trailed Sam’s Club by less than 100 bps but should reaccelerate with the opening of new stores later in the year. 

Moving on to the margin and earnings, the company was able to improve its operating margin on a YOY basis and grow earnings faster than revenue. The operating income increased by 23.9% and net income from continuing operating is up 27% compared to the 22% increase in revenue and margins are expected to widen in the back half of the year. On the bottom line, the GAAP of $1.03 is up 28% versus last year while the adjusted $1.06 is up $.26 from last year and beat by $0.25 and the guidance is just as rosy. 

BJ’s Wholesale Club raised its guidance for the full year because of the 2nd quarter strength and the outlook includes ongoing improvement in the back half of the year. The revenue range was upped to 4% to 5% versus the 1% to 3% first put forth and margins are expected to widen. The company is now expecting adjusted EPS in the range of $3.50 to $3.60 versus the consensus of $3.25 which should spark a round of positive chatter if not price target increases and upgrades from the analysts. 

The Technical Outlook: BJ’s Breaks Out 

BJ’s shares popped about 10% at the open following the Q2 release and broke out to a new high. Assuming the bulls follow through on this move the break-out is a very bullish indication of higher prices. The near-term outlook has the stock moving up to the $85 to $90 range with the possibility of even higher prices down the road. If the market can not maintain these levels, however, BJ’s will likely remain range bound in the $60 to $75 region. 

BJ’s Wholesale Club Pops, Will Costco Be Next?

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
BJ's Wholesale Club (BJ)
1.7741 of 5 stars		$74.54+7.8%N/A22.45Moderate Buy$67.20
Walmart (WMT)
2.6525 of 5 stars		$139.02-0.4%1.61%27.75Moderate Buy$153.03
Costa Group (CGC)
0 of 5 stars		A$0.00-100.0%N/AN/AN/A
Costco Wholesale (COST)
2.5512 of 5 stars		$558.03+0.3%0.65%43.94Moderate Buy$576.68
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Should you invest $1,000 in BJ's Wholesale Club right now?

Before you consider BJ's Wholesale Club, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and BJ's Wholesale Club wasn't on the list.

While BJ's Wholesale Club currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastESG - Profitably Invest Your Values

David McNatt discusses ESG investing and offers ways to avoid pitfalls and to understand exactly what kinds of companies you are buying.

Listen Now to ESG - Profitably Invest Your Values

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.