BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Has More Room to Grow

SALE EXTENDED
MarketBeat Daily Premium
Start your risk-free trial for only $1,
then continue your subscription for 50% off.
TODAY ONLY!
Claim Your Discount
×
S&P 500   4,151.94
DOW   32,726.82
QQQ   324.40
Energy Transfer Is A Value Among High-Yield Energy Infrastructure
Chipotle Mexican Grill Or Shake Shak? Which Is The Tastier Play 
Time To Take A Serious Look At Nikola Stock As Production Starts
Activision Blizzard Banks On A Flurry Of New Content 
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Takata air bag claims another driver's life, 19th US death
US stocks mixed amid earnings, economic updates
S&P 500   4,151.94
DOW   32,726.82
QQQ   324.40
Energy Transfer Is A Value Among High-Yield Energy Infrastructure
Chipotle Mexican Grill Or Shake Shak? Which Is The Tastier Play 
Time To Take A Serious Look At Nikola Stock As Production Starts
Activision Blizzard Banks On A Flurry Of New Content 
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Takata air bag claims another driver's life, 19th US death
US stocks mixed amid earnings, economic updates
S&P 500   4,151.94
DOW   32,726.82
QQQ   324.40
Energy Transfer Is A Value Among High-Yield Energy Infrastructure
Chipotle Mexican Grill Or Shake Shak? Which Is The Tastier Play 
Time To Take A Serious Look At Nikola Stock As Production Starts
Activision Blizzard Banks On A Flurry Of New Content 
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Takata air bag claims another driver's life, 19th US death
US stocks mixed amid earnings, economic updates
S&P 500   4,151.94
DOW   32,726.82
QQQ   324.40
Energy Transfer Is A Value Among High-Yield Energy Infrastructure
Chipotle Mexican Grill Or Shake Shak? Which Is The Tastier Play 
Time To Take A Serious Look At Nikola Stock As Production Starts
Activision Blizzard Banks On A Flurry Of New Content 
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Takata air bag claims another driver's life, 19th US death
US stocks mixed amid earnings, economic updates

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Has More Room to Grow

Fri., August 5, 2022 | Jea Yu
BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Has More Room to Grow

Membership warehouse club operator BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings (NYSE: BJ) stock is one of the rare stocks actually trading up 3% for 2022. Rising inflation and fuels prices have driven the consumers to warehouse clubs away from traditional retailers as households tighten their budgets. BJ’s operates 227 warehouse clubs, and 159 gas stations in 17 states in the U.S. It has a nearly 8% market share in the U.S. warehouse club segment. This is smaller than the behemoth Costco (NASDAQ: COST) with 833 warehouses across 46 states, and Sam’s Club (NYSE: WMT) with 600 warehouses in 44 U.S. states. The Company saw its comparable store sales rise 14.4% as EPS rose 39% in fiscal Q1 2022 and grew its membership to 6.5 million. BJ’s now has full control over its perishable food supply chain thanks to its network acquisition from Burris Logistics. Its digital-enabled sales grew 26% in the quarter. The economic landscape is ripe for membership warehouse clubs which are benefactors in an inflationary environment. Consumers seek value while stretching their wallets in the face of a recession. Prudent investors looking for exposure in the membership warehouse club segment with a brand that has more room to grow can watch for opportunistic pullbacks in shares of BJ’s Warehouse Club.


Fiscal Q1 2022 Earnings Release

On May 19, 2022, BJ’s released its fiscal first-quarter 2022 results for the quarter ending April 2022. The Company reported an earnings-per-share (EPS) profit of $0.87 excluding non-recurring items versus consensus analyst estimates for a profit of $0.72, a $0.15 beat. Revenues grew $16.2% year-over-year (YoY) to $4.5 billion, beating consensus analyst estimates for $4.24 billion. Comparable club sales rose 14.4% YoY. Membership fee income rose 11.9% to $96.6 million. Digitally enabled sales grew 26%. Earnings per diluted share rose 20.8% to $0.87. BJ’s CEO Bob Eddy commented, “Our performance in the first quarter was strong, as gains in member traffic underscored the value we provide. Our business model remains more relevant than ever in the current inflationary environment. We also continued to build on the transformational gains we have driven over the last two years. Our membership has never been stronger. We reached 6.5 million members in the first quarter, which serves as a testament to the value that we consistently deliver to our members. Our digital business remains a key competitive advantage. We’re quickly expanding our footprint and we recently closed the acquisition of our perishable distribution network, which will support our future growth efforts and drive long-term shareholder value.”

Reaffirmed Guidance

The Company reaffirmed fiscal full-year 2023 guidance with flat YoY EPS versus $3.28 consensus analyst estimates, compared to $3.25 last year’s estimates.

Conference Call Takeaways

CEO Eddy pointed out its all-time high membership north of 6.5 million in the quarter. The Company is opening three new clubs already this year. The acquisition of a perishable distribution network from Burris Logistics will support its future growth and help stretch consumer wallets in the face of high inflation. Comparable sales grew 4%, but comparable gasoline sales grew 23% YoY and up 51% on a two-year stack basis. Membership count rose 5% YoY, and renewal enrollment grew 76% YoY, over the 72% in the year-ago period. The Company is driving towards its goal of 90% renewal rates. Higher tier membership grew 36% in the quarter. The Company will have full control over its perishable food supply chain with the acquisition of Burris Logistics. He noted that BJ’s clubs carry more SKUs than its warehouse club peers. The Company continues penetration of its private label Wellsley Farms and Berkley Jenson brands. They plan on opening 11 new warehouses this year and 10 more next year.

BJ Opportunistic Pullback Price Levels

Using the rifle charts on the weekly and daily time frames provides a precise view of the landscape for BJ stock. The weekly rifle chart bottom is near the $51.60 Fibonacci (fib) level. The weekly reversed back up for a breakout turning into an uptrend with a rising 5-period moving average (MA) at $67.66 followed by the 15-period MA at $63.29. The weekly 50-period MA is rising at $62.48. The weekly upper Bollinger Bands (BBs) sit at $75.99. The weekly market structure low (MSL) buy triggered a breakout above $59.67. The daily rifle chart formed a breakdown on a falling 5-period MA resistance at $68.02 followed by the 15-period MA at $68.77. The daily 200-period MA support sits at $63.53, and 50-period MA support sits at $62.79 below the daily lower BBs sit at $63.53. The daily stochastic formed a mini inverse pup slip triggered on the 80-band break as it falls through the 50-band. Prudent investors can watch for opportunistic pullback levels at the $63.77, $62.60 fib, $59.94 fib, $57.86 fib, $56.39 fib, $54.92 fib, and $52.53 fib. Upside trajectories range from the $82.70 fib up to the $92.58 fib level.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Has More Room to Grow

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Costco Wholesale (COST)
2.7108 of 5 stars		$543.28-0.7%0.66%42.78Moderate Buy$571.72
Walmart (WMT)
2.8861 of 5 stars		$125.57-3.8%1.78%27.00Moderate Buy$145.33
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Should you invest $1,000 in BJ's Wholesale Club right now?

Before you consider BJ's Wholesale Club, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and BJ's Wholesale Club wasn't on the list.

While BJ's Wholesale Club currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastFind Investing Opportunities For The Rest of 2022

Today, Kate’s guest is Rhys Williams, chief investment officer for the Opportunistic All Cap Equity, a long-short strategy at Spouting Rock Asset Management.

Listen Now to Find Investing Opportunities For The Rest of 2022

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.