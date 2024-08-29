Does A&F's Q2 Earnings Win Point to a Strong Holiday Season?

Fashion retailer Abercrombie & Fitch NYSE: ANF posted better-than-expected earnings for its Q2 season, which ended August 3, 2024. While CEO Fran Horowitz-Bonadies expressed hesitancy about the company’s “uncertain” position, its success in realigning its offerings with consumer demands post-pandemic has left investors expecting more for the holiday season.

A&F: Earnings by Numbers

In its latest earnings release, Abercrombie & Fitch’s EPS of $2.50 per share beat analysts’ projections of $2.22 per share by about 12%. This represents a record second quarter for the fashion giant, with a total revenue of $1.1 billion and a year-over-year (YoY) increase of 21%. Earnings were split about evenly between Abercrombie and its subsidiary brand, Hollister.

Domestic consumers were the strongest supporters of A&F, with a net sales growth of 23% on top of 19% growth last year. The company also saw a 16% increase in sales in its Middle Eastern and European segments and a 3% increase in sales in Asian markets. A&F representatives reported that international markets would be a vector for continued future growth.

“Our team continued to execute at a very high level in the second quarter, resulting in better than expected sales growth and profitability,” CEO Horowitz-Bonadies said. “The strength of our brand portfolio and improvements we’ve made in global capabilities resulted in broad-based growth across regions, brands and channels.”

So Why Is A&F’s Share Price Dropping?

Despite this positive earnings report, investors were not impressed with A&F’s most recent growth rate, expecting more from the online resurgence of Y2K culture. Shares fell more than 14% upon the market open on August 28, with the drop starting in pre-market hours when the earnings report was officially released.

Part of this dip in share price may be coming from the company’s updated margin guidance. Abercrombie raised its full-year operating margin from 14% last quarter to 14% to 15% this quarter, indicating that a higher percentage of net income will need to be reinvested into the company to maintain growth. This comes off another increase in margin from 12% to 14% in the last quarter, leaving some investors questioning whether A&F’s growth plan is sustainable in the current consumer cyclical environment.

Despite this, Abercrombie has raised its sales target to 12% to 13%, which is above analyst estimates of 12%. This increase comes as the company enters an “uncertain” holiday season, but leaders remain confident that this positive earnings report was more than just a fluke.

“Although we continue to operate in an increasingly uncertain environment, we remain steadfast in executing our global playbook and maintaining discipline over inventory and expenses," said Horowitz-Bonadies.

What Is Driving Market Interest in A&F?

During the height of COVID-19, global shutdowns shuttered Abercrombie’s retail outlets, and the rise in e-commerce fast fashion brought devastation to consumer retailer share prices as domestic companies struggled to compete with the volume of options produced by companies like Shein.

Since then, Abercrombie has experienced a stunning rebound, with shares recently valued at more than $140 — an increase of almost 1,500% since the height of the pandemic when they hit a low of about $9 per share. This dive that was shared by other major fashion retailers like Gap Inc NYSE: GAP and American Eagle Outfitters NYSE: AEO.

But Abercrombie’s drastic increase in share price has not been seen among competitors, which have rebounded more modestly. So what about A&F’s strategy is driving such substantial growth?

For starters, A&F has changed its strategy from trendy teen fashion to more sustainable, mature pieces designed to appeal more to its professional customers. It has also put an increased focus on natural fibers, offering a series of 100% cotton and linen lines — something virtually unheard of among fast fashion retailers, which favor a large volume of low-cost design choices over more detailed construction. This and easing material costs have contributed to its 64.9% gross profit increase, representing a YoY increase of 240 basis points.

Holiday Season Impact: Will A&F’s Strategy Appeal to Shoppers?

As you analyze A&F’s earnings report, it’s important to remember that these reports can result in sudden, non-standard volatility. While analyst consensus is that Abercrombie is a Hold, many of its competitors have enjoyed more positive ratings and growth estimates, indicating positive sentiment for the sector in general. A&F’s ability to connect with both younger demographics and nostalgic shoppers could certainly boost holiday sales, but time will tell if the company will be able to increase its profit margins and turn investor sentiment around.

