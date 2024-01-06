MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/1 - 1/5

Key Points Stocks finished the week looking for direction after a hotter-than-expected jobs report.

Next week is full of market-moving information on inflation and big bank earnings.

Here are some of our most popular articles from this week.

Stocks finished the week looking for direction after a hotter-than-expected Jobs report. The 216,000 jobs created may dampen expectations for a rate cut in the next quarter or two.

However, sentiment may change when investors get the latest reading on inflation next week. On Friday, investors will also hear from several big banks, such as JPMorgan & Chase Co. NYSE: JPM and Bank of America NYSE: BAC. These reports will set the tone for what investors can expect from corporate earnings.

It continues to be a stock picker's market, with investors being challenged to find the stand-out performers. MarketBeat is here to help. Our analysts look at the stocks and stories that are moving markets and investor sentiment. Here are some of the top stories from our analysts this week.

Articles by Jea Yu

You may be reading this while sipping coffee you purchased from your go-to coffee shop. But suppose you're not actually at the coffee shop right now. In that case, you might be interested in what Jea Yu writes about the investment opportunity in Dutch Bros Inc. NASDAQ: BROS, particularly as it relates to another popular coffee retailer.

Wherever you're reading this, you can't avoid hearing about weight loss drugs. That chatter has only increased with Oprah Winfrey touting her latest success with GLB-1 treatments from Weight Watchers International. With this clinical approach to weight management gaining steam with health providers, WW International Inc. NYSE: WW may be worth a closer look.

Will 2024 be the year for a long-awaited breakthrough for gene editing stocks? Several companies are getting tantalizingly close to commercial approval, and Yu gives you information on two gene editing stocks you should be watching closely.

Articles by Thomas Hughes

If your investment strategy for 2024 includes finding quality dividend stocks, Thomas Hughes offers a great way to get started. Hughes explains how the MarketBeat Top-Rated Dividend Stocks tool can help you find the top-rated dividend stocks to start off the new year.

Cal-Maine Foods Inc. NASDAQ: CALM was among the first companies to report earnings. Despite a miss on the top and bottom lines, Hughes explains the fundamental and technical reasons why investors are buying this dip and what it may mean to prices in the future.

And while you are waiting until after the holidays to add a furry friend to your home, there's no doubt that consumers are spending more on their pets than ever before. In 2023, that spending began to normalize from 2020 and 2021 levels. But Hughes explains why that is setting the stage for a bounce-back year for some of the leading pet stocks.

Articles by Sam Quirke

Investors will hear from some of the nation's largest banks next week. Bank stocks are becoming popular choices on expectations of interest rate cuts. This week, Sam Quirke wrote about two bank stocks that just received upgrades, adding to the potential opportunity.

Quirke also had his eyes on the semiconductor space. In the case of Intel Corporation NASDAQ: INTC, While many investors will continue to buy Nvidia Corp. NASDAQ: NVDA, Quirke notes that "there's a strong argument to be made for Intel as the better investment when valuations are considered." Quirke also analyzes why Micron Technology Inc. NASDAQ: MU and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. NASDAQ: AMD may actually be better choices among chip stocks in 2024.

Articles by Kate Stalter

If you're an investor or trader who relies on technical analysis, Kate Stalter writes about a rare but significant technical pattern that may be forming on three stocks and why that could signal a short-term buying opportunity.

Although it may seem obvious, many investors may overlook companies that may be undervalued despite having a competitive advantage. That's the situation that Stalter sees setting up with three stocks that could be setting up to be hidden gems in 2024.

And if you believe in the January effect as a predictor of full-year market performance, we may be in for a long year. But Stalter explains that when you put the January effect into context, you'll find that it's not a reliable indicator in the way that investors may think.

Articles by Ryan Hasson

Although 2023 was a strong year for biotech stocks, many long-term investors in the sector understand that fortunes can change quickly from year to year. However, Ryan Hasson explains why the biotech sector may be ready to have a repeat performance in 2024.

Whether you're actively involved in cryptocurrency or not, the noise surrounding a possible Bitcoin ETF is becoming hard to ignore. If you're considering getting involved but don't want to invest directly in Bitcoin, Hasson gives you a list of five crypto stocks worth considering if the surge in Bitcoin gains strength.

And if you're comfortable with speculating in cryptocurrency and penny stocks, Hasson analyzed five cryptocurrency penny stocks. These are still high-risk investments but may benefit from renewed interest in bitcoin stocks.

Articles by Gabriel Osorio-Mazilli

While the headline number of the Jobs report draws the most attention, Gabriel Osorio-Mazilli explains why investors need to pay close attention to what sectors are creating the jobs. This week, Osorio-Mazilli writes about three consumer discretionary stocks that are on track for future growth due to increased hiring.

Warren Buffett makes news for many reasons, but he really got investors buzzing when he hit the buy button on Sirius XM Holdings Inc. NASDAQ: SIRI. But as Osorio-Mazilli explains, when you put it in the context of Buffett's value investing strategy, the deal makes all the sense in the world.

And speaking of value investing, Osorio-Mazilli explains why the expectation of lower interest rates is a good reason to scoop up shares of ATT Inc. NYSE: T.

Articles by MarketBeat Staff

Investors may be voting with their feet, literally. As the MarketBeat staff wrote this week, footwear was a hot holiday item. That sets up at least two footwear stocks for gains of up to 30%.

And as fitness resolutions are made. It may be a good time to look at fitness stocks. This week, the staff focused on five reasons investors should consider Under Armour Inc. NYSE: UAA before the company reports earnings next week.

The staff also wrote about three reasons investors may want to buy Moderna Inc. NASDAQ: MRNA in 2024. The company's COVID-19 vaccine was only the first of many mRNA vaccines the company has planned. One of them, a vaccine for RSV, is on the path to being released this year.

