3 reasons 2024 Moderna shareholders may party like it's 2021

S&P 500   4,697.24 (+0.18%)
DOW   37,466.11 (+0.07%)
QQQ   396.75 (+0.12%)
AAPL   181.18 (-0.40%)
MSFT   367.75 (-0.05%)
META   351.95 (+1.39%)
GOOGL   135.73 (-0.48%)
AMZN   145.24 (+0.46%)
TSLA   237.49 (-0.18%)
NVDA   490.97 (+2.29%)
NIO   8.06 (-2.54%)
BABA   73.00 (-2.22%)
AMD   138.58 (+1.89%)
T   17.46 (+1.81%)
F   11.86 (+1.54%)
MU   83.45 (+0.89%)
CGC   4.75 (+2.37%)
GE   126.27 (+1.29%)
DIS   90.88 (+0.35%)
AMC   5.18 (-2.27%)
PFE   29.47 (+1.31%)
PYPL   60.12 (+2.86%)
XOM   102.63 (+0.30%)
S&P 500   4,697.24 (+0.18%)
DOW   37,466.11 (+0.07%)
QQQ   396.75 (+0.12%)
AAPL   181.18 (-0.40%)
MSFT   367.75 (-0.05%)
META   351.95 (+1.39%)
GOOGL   135.73 (-0.48%)
AMZN   145.24 (+0.46%)
TSLA   237.49 (-0.18%)
NVDA   490.97 (+2.29%)
NIO   8.06 (-2.54%)
BABA   73.00 (-2.22%)
AMD   138.58 (+1.89%)
T   17.46 (+1.81%)
F   11.86 (+1.54%)
MU   83.45 (+0.89%)
CGC   4.75 (+2.37%)
GE   126.27 (+1.29%)
DIS   90.88 (+0.35%)
AMC   5.18 (-2.27%)
PFE   29.47 (+1.31%)
PYPL   60.12 (+2.86%)
XOM   102.63 (+0.30%)
S&P 500   4,697.24 (+0.18%)
DOW   37,466.11 (+0.07%)
QQQ   396.75 (+0.12%)
AAPL   181.18 (-0.40%)
MSFT   367.75 (-0.05%)
META   351.95 (+1.39%)
GOOGL   135.73 (-0.48%)
AMZN   145.24 (+0.46%)
TSLA   237.49 (-0.18%)
NVDA   490.97 (+2.29%)
NIO   8.06 (-2.54%)
BABA   73.00 (-2.22%)
AMD   138.58 (+1.89%)
T   17.46 (+1.81%)
F   11.86 (+1.54%)
MU   83.45 (+0.89%)
CGC   4.75 (+2.37%)
GE   126.27 (+1.29%)
DIS   90.88 (+0.35%)
AMC   5.18 (-2.27%)
PFE   29.47 (+1.31%)
PYPL   60.12 (+2.86%)
XOM   102.63 (+0.30%)
S&P 500   4,697.24 (+0.18%)
DOW   37,466.11 (+0.07%)
QQQ   396.75 (+0.12%)
AAPL   181.18 (-0.40%)
MSFT   367.75 (-0.05%)
META   351.95 (+1.39%)
GOOGL   135.73 (-0.48%)
AMZN   145.24 (+0.46%)
TSLA   237.49 (-0.18%)
NVDA   490.97 (+2.29%)
NIO   8.06 (-2.54%)
BABA   73.00 (-2.22%)
AMD   138.58 (+1.89%)
T   17.46 (+1.81%)
F   11.86 (+1.54%)
MU   83.45 (+0.89%)
CGC   4.75 (+2.37%)
GE   126.27 (+1.29%)
DIS   90.88 (+0.35%)
AMC   5.18 (-2.27%)
PFE   29.47 (+1.31%)
PYPL   60.12 (+2.86%)
XOM   102.63 (+0.30%)

3 reasons 2024 Moderna shareholders may party like it's 2021

Written by MarketBeat Staff | Reviewed by Don Miller
January 5, 2024

unlock icon  Upgrade Now

This premium article is available to MarketBeat All Access subscribers only. Log in to your account or sign up below.

Upgrade Now See Benefits

Already have an account? Log in here.

Should you invest $1,000 in Moderna right now?

Before you consider Moderna, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Moderna wasn't on the list.

While Moderna currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 10 Best AI Stocks to Own in 2024 Cover
The 10 Best AI Stocks to Own in 2024

Wondering where to start (or end) with AI stocks? These 10 simple stocks can help investors build long-term wealth as artificial intelligence continues to grow into the future.

Get This Free Report

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Moderna (MRNA)
4.107 of 5 stars		$111.12+2.3%N/A-11.88Hold$129.75
Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)
4.9893 of 5 stars		$117.20+0.2%2.63%65.11Moderate Buy$125.65
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 


Featured Articles and Offers

Recent Videos

Top Semiconductor Stocks For 2024 That Aren’t Nvidia
Top Semiconductor Stocks For 2024 That Aren't Nvidia
3 Fitness Stocks Ready to Rally
3 Fitness Stocks Ready to Rally
Apple Stock - Best Days Ahead or Behind It?
Apple Stock - Best Days Ahead or Behind It?
Top Retail Stock Upgrades to Watch
Top Retail Stock Upgrades to Watch
Search Headlines:

My Account -