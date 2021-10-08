MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/4 – 10/8

The market is looking for direction after a disappointing jobs report. The boost that investors received from a temporary resolution of the debt ceiling showdown was dampened by a lower-than-expected September jobs number. One bright spot for investors is that the jobs number, which was lower than the August number, may cause the Federal Reserve to reconsider their stance on tapering asset purchases before the end of the year. One person that might be grateful for the disappointing jobs report is Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. FB stock continues to fall after a whistleblower’s testimony before Congress. The stock is set for its longest streak of weekly losses since the pandemic began. The bond markets will be closed for Columbus Day, but the stock markets will be open. And the MarketBeat team will be identifying and analyzing the stocks and the stories that are moving the market.

Articles by Sean Sechler

Sean Sechler was encouraging buy and hold investors to take a close look at the healthcare sector. Not only is it likely to grow over the next decade, but it’s also considered a defensive sector. And Sean Sechler gave our readers three healthcare stocks that make good buy and hold candidates. Sechler was also reminding investors that the run in energy stocks may not be over. As Sechler reminds investors, many of these stocks are still below pre-pandemic levels. With that in mind, Sechler gave investors three energy stocks that should benefit from higher oil prices. And for investors who are already turning their attention to 2022, Sechler writes about three regional bank stocks that stand to benefit as government stimulus winds down and interest rates are likely to be ticking up.

Articles by Jea Yu

For several months, consumers have been advised to get their holiday shopping done early. And as Jea Yu points out, the same advice may be true for investors. One stock to put on their shopping list is Mattel (NYSE:MAT) which has raised growth expectations despite the ongoing supply chain crisis. Speaking of companies dealing with supply chain issues, Yu turned his attention to Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF). The steel producer’s stock is dropping even as demand remains strong and may provide an opportunity for patient investors. Another stock that may reward investors patience is that of Lucid Motors (NASDAQ:LCID). The electric vehicle manufacturer was one of the high-flying SPAC stocks of 2021. But since the company went public, investors have been less taken with LCID stock. But with dilution fears abating, investors can turn their attention to the company meeting its goal of entering production in 2022.

Articles by Thomas Hughes

Thomas Hughes had his eye on dividend stocks and offered investors two different opportunities. For risk-tolerant investors that can stomach stocks that may fall in the short term, Hughes recommended two dividend stocks that appear to offer value even as the stocks have been downgraded by analysts. On a more bullish note, Hughes was eyeing the materials sector and specifically identified two dividend stocks that are likely to show short-term price growth as they have received upgrades from analysts after hitting rock-bottom prices. Hughes was also advising investors to embrace the negative market news by looking into three sectors that look like strong bets in the fourth quarter despite the supply chain crisis.

Articles by Sam Quirke

The market news has been dominated by news of stocks that are falling off their highs. But as every investor knows, there are always opportunities to be found. And as Sam Quirke pointed out, there were three stocks that recently gapped up which makes them likely candidates for a continued rally. Quirke was also looking at the risk-reward opportunity with Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU). The chipmaker posted strong Q3 earnings but its stock is still trending lower on soft guidance. However, as Quirke points out, it may be time to at least keep MU stock on your watch list. While it may have room to fall in the short term, it also looks like it a strong recovery candidate when investors get a better line of sight on when the chip market will overcome the supply chain disruption.

Articles by Chris Markoch

The subreddit forum WallStreetBets has become a household name among retail investors since the pandemic. These investors share a passion for high-risk trades and pay close attention to stocks that carry a high short-selling risk. MarketBeat has created a way for subscribers to identify stocks that are receiving the most mentions on this forum over time. Chris Markoch gives investors the top 10 trending WallStreetBets stocks for the month of October.

Articles by Kate Stalter

Small-cap companies are notoriously volatile. However, they can provide risk-tolerant investors with an opportunity. That’s the kind of cautious optimism that Kate Stalter lays out for Napco Securities Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC). The stock jumped up after strong earnings and investors have to calculate whether the security products provider stock has further to run. Stalter was also writing about Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) that is consolidating above key moving averages and continues to trade near all-time highs. And for investors that are looking for a different way to trade the supply chain crisis, Stalter recommends looking at Wesco International (NYSE:WCC). As a supply chain service provider it works to streamline supply-chain operations in various industries. And in this current crisis, the company’s services are likely to be in high demand. That sentiment is backed up by the analyst community which makes WCC stock a potential buy.

Earnings season follows a predictable pattern. Bank stocks report first; then big tech stocks weigh in. And now, late in earnings season, we hear from the retail sector. Investors were expecting strong numbers and, for the most part, retailers delivered.However, for some retailers, this may become a “sell the news” event.That’s because on August 16, before the big-name retailers reported, the U.S. Retail Sales Report showed a 1.1% decline in retail sales in July from June. So while retail sales for the last two quarters will be strong, investors are wondering if the sector is entering a period of slowing growth. Concern about the Delta variant perhaps bringing more restrictions to the retail sector adds to the concern.However, sectors don’t move in lockstep. In every market, there are strong performers even in tough economic conditions. This was true during the pandemic. And it’s true in the recovery. Summer is traditionally a slower season overall for retail. The July numbers probably do not reflect all of the back-to-school purchases. And, of course, stores are already beginning to prepare for the holiday season.