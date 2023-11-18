MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/13 - 11/17

Key Points Stocks are looking to extend their November rally; a positive close would make it three straight weeks of weekly gains.

It's still a stock picker's market, and MarketBeat keeps you on top of the stocks and stories moving the market.

Next week will be a short trading week. Before you celebrate, you can review some of our top stories of the week.

Stocks are looking to extend their November rally. This would make it three straight weeks of positive gains for the major exchanges. Positive news in the housing sector offset the disappointing news from many of the top retail stocks. This week's rally also continues the positive sentiment from the cooler-than-expected October CPI and PPI indexes.

The takeaway for investors remains the same. There are winners and losers in every sector, and it's your responsibility to sort them out. That's where the MarketBeat team comes in. Our analysts stay on top of the stocks and stories moving the market. The goal is to help traders and investors find opportunities while also pointing out the ones to avoid.

Next week is a short trading week. Markets are closed on Thanksgiving and will close at 1:00 on Friday. We hope you have a great celebration with family and friends. Before you step away from the markets to celebrate, you can review some of our top stories from this week.

Articles by Jea Yu

If we've heard it once, we've heard it a thousand times: the stock market is not the economy. Sometimes, a company reports great earnings only to see its stock fall and vice versa. That was the case for two stocks that Jea Yu wrote about this week. In both cases, the companies delivered disappointing earnings, but the stocks moved higher in each case.

Yu also helped investors understand how to play Arm Holdings plc NASDAQ: ARM after the company delivered its first earnings report after reentering the public markets. The company beat on the top and bottom lines, but Yu shows why that may not be enough to break ARM stock out of the range it's been trading in.

One stock that's been moving higher with the surge in tech stocks is Block Inc. NYSE: SQ. The company, formerly known as Square, is evolving into much more than a payment processor. As Yu points out, that's making SQ stock an attractive play for investors looking for value.

Articles by Thomas Hughes

Walmart Inc. NYSE: WMT is always one of the most closely watched retail stocks. This week, the earnings report from Walmart sent the market into the red. The issue was the company's guidance, which came in lighter than analysts expected. However, this is a time to look beyond the headlines. That's what Hughes does by explaining why WMT stock may be a buying opportunity.

Hughes has covered Plug Power Inc. NYSE: PLUG through several earnings cycles. This time around, the company missed on the top and bottom lines. But the more significant news was that the company issued a going concern warning that puts it at a make-or-break point. This reminds investors that the company is still burning through cash, which may be the ultimate obstacle preventing it from delivering on its promise.

And for buy-and-hold investors looking for safe stocks in this volatile market, Hughes analyzes two high-yield, low beta stocks that can help investors preserve capital now and offer the opportunity for gains if this market rally has legs.

Articles by Sam Quirke

This week, Sam Quirke helped investors find bargains in the market. That meant looking at stocks with favorable Relative Strength Index (RSI) readings. An RSI reading of 30 or below indicates oversold conditions. And Quirke gives investors three large cap stocks with RSI's that indicate they are very oversold.

On the other end of the value spectrum, Quirke looked at the recent price movement in Datadog Inc. NASDAQ: DDOG. The stock hit a 52-week high after the company delivered a strong earnings report. Stocks at their 52-week high are prone to sell-offs, but Quirke explained why analyst sentiment will likely drive DDOG stock higher.

Articles by Chris Markoch

Flying car stocks have been moving higher this year, and one of the strongest movers has been Archer Aviation Inc. NYSE: ACHR. This small-cap stock is moving higher after a bullish analyst report from Deutsche Bank. Chris Markoch explains key factors that will dictate whether investors may or may not want to get involved in ACHR stock.

Markoch was looking at another small-cap that recently reported earnings. Evolv Technologies Inc. NASDAQ: EVLV dipped after earnings, but as Markoch explains, that may be more about negative investor sentiment about small-cap stocks in general. Speculative investors should look at the company's revenue growth and FTC issues before deciding to get involved.

Articles by Kate Stalter

The name of the game for many investors is not to lose money. That means looking for companies that deliver steady profitability, cash flow, and dividends. This week, Kate Stalter pointed investors to three S&P stocks that, although they are very different, share the common trait of offering value to investors.

Stalter continued her hunt for value by analyzing three stocks with stock prices that are below analysts' estimates. As Stalter reminds investors, finding value doesn't have to be more complicated than buying low and selling high; these stocks allow you to do just that.

The Walt Disney Co. NYSE: DIS continues to make news after a solid earnings report earlier in November. Specifically, ValueAct, an activist investment firm, took a significant stake in the House of Mouse. With experience in the media space, ValueAct may help Disney navigate their relationship with ESPN and get more profit from their streaming division.

Articles by Ryan Hasson

Whether you follow his investment advice or not, Warren Buffett moves markets. Every quarter, investors pay close attention to the stocks that Buffett's hedge fund, Berkshire Hathaway Inc. NYSE: BRK.B, buys and sells. Ryan Hasson provides a summary of the latest activity in the Berkshire portfolio.

One of the names that Buffett is adding is Sirius XM Holdings Inc. NASDAQ: SIRI. At first glance, Sirius doesn't seem to meet Buffett's preferred requirements. However, Hasson takes a deep dive into the stock and explains why it may be more Buffett-like than you think.

Microsoft Corporation NASDAQ: MSFT isn't a Buffett stock, but it's still one of the most compelling technology stocks to buy. The stock is trading at a record high after a strong earnings report that has institutional investors buying and analysts bidding the stock higher.

Articles by Gabriel Osorio-Mazilli

Gabriel Osorio-Mazilli was continuing the theme of looking for undervalued stocks. There are many ways to find these undervalued gems, but Osorio-Mazilli focused on highly profitable businesses selling far below their market value.

Another area where investors may try to find value is in beaten-down China stocks. However, as with any market sector, quality matters. Osorio-Mazilli directs investors to Alibaba Group NYSE: BABA, which is trading at rock-bottom prices. Analysts see the opportunity, and Osorio-Mazilli explains why you may want to consider this opportunity.

Investors looking for value should also consider energy stocks. The sector has underperformed in 2023 and oil prices have been sliding in recent weeks. However, the long-term outlook for the sector is still strong, and Osorio-Mazilli points you to three oil and gas stocks for investors to consider.

Articles by MarketBeat Staff

Dividend stocks have been drawing keen interest in this volatile market. This week, the MarketBeat Staff pointed investors to three Dividend Champions for reliable growth and, more importantly, income. This select group of companies has increased their dividend for at least 25 consecutive years, whether they are in the S&P 500 or not.

The staff also had some stocks for short-term traders to consider. Each of these companies was reporting earnings late in the week. And if they beat expectations, there may be the opportunity to capitalize on undervalued conditions.

Football is a Thanksgiving tradition right up there with turkey and Black Friday shopping. If your football viewing includes sports betting, you'll want to read our staff's article on the outlook for DraftKings Inc. NASDAQ: DKNG, which is trading at a two-year high but looks like a safe bet to move higher.

