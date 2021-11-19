MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/15 - 11/19

Markets appear ready for a Santa Claus rally, but first investors have to deal with the lighter trading volume that historically comes in a shortened trading week. And while investors are digesting their Thanksgiving dinner, they’ll also have time to ponder the preliminary outlook on GDP which will be released on Wednesday, November 24. By the time we get to Thanksgiving investors may get a better read on the status of the Biden administration’s infrastructure bill as well as the fate of Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell. We at MarketBeat wish you a happy Thanksgiving however and wherever you will celebrate. And in your downtime next week, you can count on us to provide you with insights and analysis about the stock that are moving the market.

Sean Sechler had something for investors of all risk tolerances. For investors who are looking to shield their portfolios from the risk of inflation, Sechler highlighted three dividend stocks that can offer predictable income with the added benefit of some growth. For investors with a higher risk tolerance and an appetite for growth, Sechler compared Lucid Motors (NASDAQ:LCID) with Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) and offered his opinion as to which electric vehicle stock is the better investment at this time. And as we approach the holiday season, investors may be hoping for a Santa Claus rally. If that describes you, you’ll want to read Sechler’s article that focuses on three stocks that investors can buy for a year-end rally.

Perhaps not surprisingly, retail stocks have been posting strong earnings this quarter. One of the latest companies to report was TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX). It wasn’t just the numbers that the retailer posted. The company also offered solid guidance without making any mention of the supply chain issues that are plaguing other retailers. Another retailer that posted solid earnings was Walmart (NYSE:WMT). However, WMT stock dipped in the immediate aftermath of the report and Hughes is reminding investors that the long-term outlook for Walmart remains strong. For fans of the meme stocks, Hughes offers up Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) as a candidate to be a potential stock that benefits from a short squeeze. Hughes points out that the underlying trends point to accelerating growth in the near term, but for now risk-averse investors need to be aware that this stock has the potential to be volatile.

One bullish signal is when equities approach or exceed their 52-week high. That’s the case with two stocks that Sam Quirke was looking at this week. First, Quirke was observing that Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) is finally joining the rally that other chipmakers have enjoyed this year. The stock had been negative for the year, but QCOM stock has surged 48% higher since mid-October and now sits near its 52-week high. The second stock that Quirke was looking at was Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR). Discount store stocks have done well since the pandemic began and heading into next week’s earnings report, shares of DLTR stock have climbed to a new 52-week high and is likely to move higher if analysts like what they hear.

A nationwide charging infrastructure will be an essential component of an electric vehicle revolution. Chris Markoch was looking at two of the biggest names in this space, Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) and ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) and offering investors his opinion on which one of these charging stocks may be the better choice for their portfolio. Markoch was also highlighting the 10 stocks that were receiving the most attention from the subreddit forum WallStreetBets in the month of November. One of those stocks, Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) has also been receiving attention from institutional investors and that’s why Markoch described it as a win for investors no matter how its earnings report went.

Kate Stalter had her head in the cloud computing stocks that have been some of the hottest growing stocks in the tech sector. But as it is with many sectors, not all stocks should get the same consideration. In the case of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT), Stalter believes the stock has higher to move, but investors may want to confirm that the pullback on the stock is over. On the other hand, Stalter was less bullish about Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS). The stock has been on a tear since reporting earnings, but Stalter acknowledges that investors can find better alternatives among high-growth cloud-based software makers. Finally, Stalter was reminding investors that, while Rivian has been getting all the headlines, there are several other companies that have just completed their initial public offering (IPO). And Stalter gave investors three recent IPO stocks that are showing strong growth trends.

Defensive stocks are companies that deliver consistent revenue and earnings regardless of what is happening in the broader economy. This has the effect of allowing these stocks to outperform the market when the economy is in a downturn. But it also means that these stocks are frequently overlooked during bull markets.After all, for many investors, particularly younger investors, but the benefit of capturing a dividend is far down on their list of priorities. But it’s specifically their ability to serve as a hedge against volatility that makes defensive stocks worthy of consideration in every portfolio.One characteristic of defensive stocks is they have a high percentage of institutional ownership. These institutions (hedge funds, large investment banks, mutual funds, etc.) are frequently referred to as the “smart money.” By putting their money into these companies it’s a sign that the company is financially sound and likely to perform well.Defensive stocks can be found in many sectors. In this presentation, we’re giving you one pick from various sectors.