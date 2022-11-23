MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 - 11/25

With a few exceptions (we see you, Disney!), stocks have been quiet this week.



There’s not much news moving the stock market Thanksgiving week. Thanksgiving week is traditionally a slower week, what with many traders and investors traveling and not engaged with the market. Next week will be a different story. Investors can expect a wave of economic reports, including the second read of third-quarter GDP, the latest PCE index and the November jobs report.



All of this comes in advance of the Federal Reserve meeting in mid-December, which could be a catalyst for a Santa Claus rally. If you simply can’t wait until next week, the markets open for a shortened trading day on Black Friday.



We wish you a happy Thanksgiving. The MarketBeat team will be back at it as we look at the stocks and stories moving the market. Here are some of the top stories our analysts covered this week.

Articles by Jea Yu

A Santa Claus rally is defined as a bullish period for stocks that occurs between Christmas and New Year's. Many investors are wondering (and hoping) for one in 2022. Jea Yu helps our readers understand what conditions have to be met for investors to have a jolly holiday season in 2022. Turning his attention to specific stocks, Yu eyed the semiconductor sector. One of the big names making news is Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (NYSE: TSM). Warren Buffett just took a major stake and Yu helps explain the catalysts and headwinds investors should consider. Yu also wrote about SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI). It has been a difficult year for the financial technology (fintech) sector, but Yu suggests the price may finally be right for investors to buy SoFi stock.

Articles by Thomas Hughes

The Federal Reserve will make its next decision on interest rates in mid-December. Thomas Hughes wrote that it's likely that rates will continue to go one way — up. Hughes helps investors understand what that may means for stocks and the one sector that may benefit from higher rates.



As we head to the end of the year, some investors consider how to rebalance their portfolios. Hughes explains a little-known strategy called the Dogs of the S&P 500. This is modeled after the Dogs of the Dow strategy and involves choosing the worst-performing stocks in the index because their valuations may make them some of the strongest performers next year. As the year wraps up, some investors may look for dividend stocks that pay a high yield. Hughes offers up an ETF that has a dividend yield of 10%.

Articles by Sam Quirke

Retail stocks have been some of the weaker performers this earnings season. Many retailers have offered gloomy expectations for this holiday season, but Sam Quirke writes there may be some value in Target Co. (NYSE: TGT). As Quirke explains, the quick snapback in TGT stock along with one key technical indicator may indicate that much of its bad news is priced in.

Articles by Chris Markoch

One of the biggest stories affecting the market this week was the news that Bob Iger will return as CEO at The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS). The company’s stock surged forward based on the news. As Chris Markoch points out, the Magic Kingdom is not the same as the one Iger stepped away from a short time ago. Before you dive in to the stock, make sure Iger has a plan to bring the magic back. For investors looking for more of a sure thing, Markoch offered up five monthly dividend stocks that investors can count on.

Articles by Kate Stalter

Kate Stalter wrote about Elon Musk’s other company. You remember Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA), right? The stock is currently trading near two-year lows. However, Stalter reminds investors that Tesla remains a clear leader in the EV space and profitable as well. Still, investors who may be tempted to buy may want to wait for a better buying signal.

Articles by MarketBeat Staff

MarketBeat staff points out that Black Friday started in October, which is when the S&P 500 hit its low for 2022. That has set the stage for the current relief rally. It makes some quality dividend stocks look attractive with some appealing valuations. The staff offers three dividend stocks for investors to consider this holiday season.

