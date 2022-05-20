MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20

As I sip my Friday morning coffee, it appears that the three major indexes will start in the green. However, where they wind up is anyone’s guess. And the downward pressure on the markets is likely to continue. Next week the latest reading on the Producer Price Index (PPI) will provide more direction. Institutional investors are likely pricing in a hot number so anything that comes in near expectations may calm tensions. Of course, the question you hear from most of the financial news is have we hit bottom yet? If we knew that, investing would be easy. It’s not. But the MarketBeat team is here to help make you a more confident and profitable investor. Our team of analysts stays on top of the market to help you identify buying opportunities or stocks to keep on your watchlist. Here are some of the stocks they were looking at this week.

This week Jea Yu pointed investors to three potential buying opportunities in three different sectors. In the healthcare segment, Yu was eyeing Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH).The company is the nation’s largest independent healthcare provider of home and alternate-site infusion services. This includes applications such as antibiotics or chemotherapy. OPCH stock is pulling back as the company continues to manage inflation pressures. And Yu gives investors technical analysis to identify opportunistic entry points. Yu was also looking at the current state of affairs with CarMax (NYSE:KMX). The company is increasing inventory, but inflationary pressure means it’s paying more for that inventory. Still, the company looks well positioned to manage what is likely to be steady demand for used cars. Finally in the consumer staples sector, Yu believes the sell-off may likely be over for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC). The stock is down over 40%, but revenue remains solid and if the company can improve its margins, WDFC stock may present investors with a buying opportunity.

Thomas Hughes started the week by reminding investors that it’s always wise to follow the money. In writing his article about the three most upgraded stocks to buy, Hughes advises our readers about three stocks that are receiving analyst upgrades. These stocks are most likely to receive institutional dollars which provides a greater probability of success no matter what happens in the market. Hughes was also writing about the S&P 500 index and explains why he believes that a reversal has been confirmed and that investors should be prepare for this index moving much lower from its current level. Turning to specific stocks, Hughes analyzed the earnings report disaster delivered by Target (NYSE:TGT). With an uncertain retail outlook, Target’s solid valuation and 2% dividend yield may not be enough for investors looking for growth in the stock this year.

For much of 2020 and 2021, Disney (NYSE:DIS) has been a difficult stock to own. The reason is that it’s tough for a company to fire on all cylinders when a global pandemic is gumming up the engine. But with the company’s theme parks now open and the company’s streaming service continuing to add subscribers, Sam Quirke believes the worst may be over. That means it may be safe for investors to take a long position in DIS stock. Quirke was also looking at another company that’s been having a rough go of it lately. Specifically, Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO) stock is down 50% since the beginning of 2021.But a double beat on their most recent earnings report may serve to form a level of support from which the stock can move higher.

Solid dividend stocks are never a bad idea. And they’re particularly important at times when investors may be experiencing little to negative stock price growth. A dividend helps increase an investor’s total return. And while that isn’t the only reason Chris Markoch is recommending AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) stock, it’s not a bad reason. And if investors need more incentive, Markoch points to the company’s recent earnings report which shows that it should be able to manage the loss of revenue as patents expire on its flagship Humira drug. And as investors look for quality stocks to buy, Markoch also believes Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) is a stock to watch. The company is likely to post a double beat on earnings which may solidify the case for a company that is a key player in the agricultural sector.

