MarketBeat Week in Review 8/17-8/21

This week investors got to digest earnings reports from a number of bellwether companies. Stocks continue to move steadily higher. But as you know, it’s more important to understand why stocks are moving the way they are. Our team of writers keeps an eye on the companies and sectors that are making headlines. And they also nudge you towards stocks that aren’t getting attention, but should be. Their analysis allows you to make informed investments and trades. Here’s a look at some of the articles our staff picked as stocks you should be following.

Articles by Sean Sechler

Buying great companies that have pulled back off of their highs can be a very intelligent investing strategy. Sean Sechler gave readers 3 growth stocks that may be giving investors attractive entry points., Sechler also gave risk-tolerant investors a rationale for considering Workhorse (NASDAQ:WKHS), one of the hottest electric vehicle stocks in 2020. But if you’re a value investor, you may be looking for dividend stocks to weather the current market volatility. To that end, Sechler gave our readers 3 high-yield dividend stocks to buy.

Articles by Jea Yu

For risk-tolerant investors, Jea Yu reviewed three stocks that are giving investors buy-on-the-dip opportunities. Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) is falling while the semiconductor sector as a whole is surging. But this maker of data storage products should not be overlooked. The same is true of Winnebago (NYSE:WGO) which is benefiting as many Americans decide that recreational vehicles are a great way to take their home on the road as part of their new normal. Yu also looked at the speculative space pure play Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) which operates a geospatial satellite network.

Articles by Thomas Hughes

Continuing with speculative stocks, Thomas Hughes checked in on Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT), the e-commerce face of Quicken Loans. The company held its initial public offering (IPO) two weeks ago and Hughes says it may take some time for investors to determine a fair price. Hughes also took a look at a more traditional play in BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ). Like many warehouse club stocks, BJs is posting stronger revenue than expected and has a brighter outlook for the remainder of 2020. For investors interested in cryptocurrency, Hughes made a case for why Ethereum (ETH/USD) should be your choice.

Articles by Sam Quirke

It wouldn’t be a week if analysts weren’t speculating about Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA). Sam Quirke took his turn this week and made it clear that despite the stock quadrupling in 2020, there is still a strong bullish case for the stock. Quirke also is bullish on Nike (NYSE:NKE) which is upping its digital game to go along with its shoe game. Another stock that Quirke is bullish on is Salesforce (NASDAQ:CRM) which is climbing ahead of its earnings report as investors anticipate strong results from the worldwide shift to remote work.

Articles by Nick Vasco

Nick Vasco looked in on Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) and advised investors to consider the chip maker stock on the heels of a well-timed stock buyback. Vasco has also looked at transportation stocks in recent weeks and continued that pattern with a review of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) which looks like a strong stock to buy even as the company has posted weaker numbers during the pandemic. Another company that Vasco likes as a buy-on-the-dip stock is BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA). The company supplies automotive industry components and parts to original equipment manufacturers. Even with the uncertainty surrounding new car sales, Vasco likes BorgWarner’s strong balance sheet.

Articles by Chris Markoch

Chris Markoch was also on the hunt for bullish stocks and found two candidates in Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Alibaba (NYSE:BABA). NVDA, along with many semiconductor stocks is firing on all cylinders and is seeing growth from both its gaming and data center businesses. Meanwhile Alibaba is beginning to show investors that it is more than just an e-commerce company and truly resembles its “Amazon of China” label. Another stock that Markoch analyzed was Lowe’s (NYSE:LOW) which is picking a great time to not follow the lead of Home Depot (NYSE:HD). LOW stock is surging after earnings while Home Depot stock has fallen.

Additional Editor’s Picks

Rounding out this week’s summary we have three additional articles for your review. Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK), the specialty home décor retailer, is delighting investors. KIRK stock is up over 600% for the year, but our writers believe it still has room to run. Target (NYSE:TGT) is another stock that has strong momentum as it continues to develop its omnichannel retail presence. And when it comes to momentum stocks, it’s impossible to ignore Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) which is proving Tesla isn’t the only red hot electric vehicle stock.