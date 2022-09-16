MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16

Equities were in full retreat as markets opened on Friday. Investors are now mulling the possibility of a 100 bps increase in the federal funds rate when the Federal Reserve meets next week. Throw in an inverted yield curve and a dire outlook for the world’s economy from FedEx (NYSE:FDX) and all the ingredients are in place for a forgettable September for the markets. However, as one of our writers wrote about Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) launched its new iPhone on September 16 and preliminary indications are that demand is strong. In volatile markets, you need to have insight that can help you stay focused on your investment objectives. That’s our goal every day at MarketBeat. Here are some of the most popular articles from this week.

Articles by Jea Yu

This week Jea Yu was writing about inflation and how it affects different companies to different degrees. As part of our explainer series, Yu was pointing investors to stocks that are holding up well despite rising inflation. One of the sectors that is doing well is discount retailers. In an article about Dollar General (NYSE:DG), Yu reminds investors that while the chain hasn’t been immune to the pull back in consumer spending, it’s positioning in small markets not serviced by big box chains makes it a go-to alternative in these small ponds. Another company that’s having some success against inflation is Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI). The restaurant chain is using precision pricing to drive higher margins and, so far, the strategy is paying off.

Articles by Thomas Hughes

The sell-off in stocks may be surprising some investors, but not to Thomas Hughes. Hughes has been in lock step with many analysts in predicting the S&P 500 was going to see another leg down. And this week, Hughes had a two-part series in which he forecasted what investors should expect from the S&P 500 heading into earnings season. He followed that up with another article that suggests investors should prepare for another 25% drop in the index due to a confluence of factors that are weighing on the economy. With that said, Hughes was pointing out three downgraded stocks that investors should be keeping on their watchlists. And in a separate article, Hughes gave investors five stocks to keep an eye on as the third quarter earnings season approaches.

Articles by Sam Quirke

Rising interest rates are generally a good sign for bank stocks, but weak consumer sentiment has been a drag on this sector in 2022. However, Sam Quirke makes his case that the fortunes of three banks stocks may be getting ready to change. Quirke was also writing about Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX). The beleaguered streaming stock may never again reach its lofty highs. But as Quirke points out, analysts aren’t necessarily bullish on the stock, but they’re not that bearish either. And that means NFLX stock may be creating an opportunity for retail investors.

Articles by Chris Markoch

3M (NYSE:MMM) has been one of the most beaten-down stocks in 2022. And as Chris Markoch points out, there’s ample reason for that. The company continues to deal with litigation on several fronts and is also dealing with slowing revenue growth as the economy weakens. Still, as Markoch points out, the stock has now dropped to a level where it may be a speculative buy for income-oriented investors as the company’s dividend looks safe for now. Markoch was also outlining the good and the bad as it relates to Teladoc Health (NASDAQ:TDOC). The company has proven its telehealth concept can work, but the lack of a moat makes the stock a difficult buy particularly as profitability is not likely anytime soon.

Articles by Parth Pala

Many investors are looking for value stocks as appetites for risk are suppressed. However, as Parth Pala writes, investors need to watch out for value traps. That is, companies that have poor long-term fundamentals that justify a low stock price. With that in mind, Pala gave our readers three value stocks that present solid long-term opportunities. Pala was also writing about the recent bump in Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) stock. As Pala notes, this is due to rumors of an acquisition taking place. However, there’s no assurance that such a move will take place. And even if it does, the business model for ride-sharing companies remains complicated. On a more positive note, Pala is writing about what to expect from Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) stock as the iPhone 14 rolls out. As Pala notes, the stock could move higher if sales come in at or above expectations.

Articles by Kate Stalter

The energy sector continues to be one of the best sectors for investors. As Kate Stalter points out, however, traders should pay attention to one particular technical indicator that may signal a breakout for three specific energy stocks. Stalter was using that same indicator as one reason for suggesting investors take a look at Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN). The medical products company is also showing support above its 50-day moving average which, as Stalter notes, typically indicates that institutional investors are still somewhat bullish on the stock. Stalter was also pointing investors to energy drink maker Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ:CELH). As Stalter notes, the company recently signed a distribution deal with PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) that may allow the company to continue outperforming its more established rival Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST).

FedEx is a part of the Entrepreneur Index, which tracks some of the largest publicly traded companies founded and run by entrepreneurs.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

Before you consider FedEx, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and FedEx wasn't on the list.

While FedEx currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here