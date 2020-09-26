MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/21-9/25

The market continues to send investors mixed signals. On the one hand, the major exchanges are trying to find a bottom. But on the other hand, institutional investors seem willing to push stocks lower if they don’t get the stimulus they want. But as earnings season winds down, there is still evidence that stocks are the way to go. With that in mind, the MarketBeat team of writers has chosen some stocks that are moving the market. Plus, they continue to point you towards trends in sectors you may not be looking at. Here’s a look at some of the articles our staff picked to help make you a better investor.

Articles by Sean Sechler

Sean Sechler was analyzing renewable energy stocks. Not long ago, an energy future devoid of fossil fuels seemed like a pipe dream. However, with the technology becoming more affordable and world governments providing financial incentives, there does seem to be a practical path to a renewable energy future. The pandemic put some plans on hold, but that appears to be changing and Sechler highlights three companies that stand to benefit. Sechler was also looking at Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) as a great dividend stock to go along with its robust pipeline which includes a potential Covid-19 vaccine. And Sechler also checked in on the Chinese EV manufacturer Nio (NYSE:NIO). The company is not currently selling outside of its home market. However, that opportunity is reason enough for investors to keep the stock on their wish list.

Articles by Jea Yu

Jea Yu was looking at the fast-food sector, particularly Wendy’s (NYSE:WEN) and Papa John’s (NASDAQ:PZZA). While Papa John’s was a winner throughout the pandemic, it took Wendy’s a little longer to find its momentum. However, as we move into the final quarter of the year, both stock charts are showing positive signals for traders. Yu also was analyzing the near-term prospects for Fastly (NASDAQ:FSLY). The edge cloud content delivery network (CDN) is seeing its stock drop on the news that TikTok was the company’s single largest customer. However, it’s likely that even if Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) replaces Fastly for its own CDN, the company will still have revenue coming in from China’s majority stake.

Articles by Thomas Hughes

Earnings season is a good time to buy stocks because a good report can send stock prices soaring. That was the case that Thomas Hughes made for United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS). On the heels of a strong report by Federal Express (NYSE:FDX) the prior week, Hughes recommended UPS as a buy. Conversely, a weak earnings report can be also be a buying opportunity in the right situation. That was the case that Hughes identified with CarMax (NYSE:KMX). Despite an earnings report that underwhelmed bullish investors, Hughes sees underlying strength in the company’s business model and its balance sheet. Hughes was also on the hunt for dividend stocks and landed on Steelcase (NYSE:SCS). While business demand is still not back to pre-pandemic levels, the dividend which currently carries a yield of over 4% looks safe, which gives investors something while they wait.

Articles by Sam Quirke

Sam Quirke wrote about Aptiv (NYSE:APTV). Aptiv is a parts provider for the electric vehicle (EV) industry. Like the semiconductor sector, products like those provided by Aptiv will be in high demand as the EV revolution goes into full effect. While the EV sector has been one of the hottest sectors of the year, marijuana stocks have largely flown under the radar. But as Quirke checked in on Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) he sees reasons that the worst may truly be over for at least one cannabis provider. Quirke also spent some time in the retail sector reviewing the recent fortunes of Bed, Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY). Like many success stories in retail, the company has successfully made a pivot to e-commerce which has helped it recover most of its pre-pandemic losses. And ironically, the stock may now actually be more attractive for investors.

Articles by Nick Vasco

Buy-and-hold stocks can work out well for investors. And that was the case that Nick Vasco was making as he asked investors to consider buying Corning (NYSE:GLW). The company is facing some difficult headwinds in 2020, but a stable of innovations is setting the table nicely for 2021 and beyond. And speaking of 2021, that’s when Vasco sees things improving for Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV). Like many entertainment stocks, LYV stock has been battered. But the company has done a good job of playing defense. And if the company can eke out a little revenue in 2020, it should be well-positioned for an economic recovery next year. Another sector that has been beaten up is fitness stocks. However, because of its business model that relies on franchisees, Vasco gave five reasons Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) looks like a good long-term investment.

Articles by Chris Markoch

Chris Markoch was focused on Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX). More specifically, Markoch was looking at the company’s business model which presents a compelling bullish case and an equally concerning bearish case for the stock. Markoch also was looking at Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) prior to its earnings report and pointing out that in America’s service economy, companies like Darden may be the new bellwether. Markoch also analyzed Rite-Aid (NYSE:RAD). Despite some recent troubles, the drugstore chain has been a pandemic winner and now has a little momentum to go with it.

Articles by Steve Anderson

Investors know the effect that current events can have on stocks. So it was that Steve Anderson wrote that the departure of Trevor Milton from Nikola Motors (NASDAQ:NKLA) may turn out to be addition by subtraction for the EV company. Anderson was also looking at the biotech market. One company he was looking at BioXCel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) presents investors with a play on artificial intelligence (AI) that looks significantly undervalued. The other company, Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) is a dark horse in the race for a Covid-19 vaccine. However, the company recently brought its vaccine candidate into a Phase 3 trial which is giving the stock new life.