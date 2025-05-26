MercadoLibre Is Soaring—Should You Wait for a Better Entry?

MercadoLibre NASDAQ: MELI, an e-commerce giant operating out of Latin America, has quietly evolved into one of the fastest-growing and most dominant companies on the global stage. Though it may not yet be a household name in the U.S., the company’s growth trajectory is impossible to ignore.

Earlier this month, MELI broke into the top 50 most valuable global brands, coming in at No. 50 on Kantar’s 2025 list, a significant milestone that underscores its rising international profile.

The stock has surged 53% so far in 2025, powered by strong earnings, broad-based growth, and increasing investor confidence. With the company firing on all cylinders both fundamentally and technically, prospective investors must decide whether now is the right time to jump in or if it’s better to wait for a more favorable entry point.

Let’s look at what’s behind MELI’s rise and where opportunities might lie for an entry.

MercadoLibre: South America’s E-Commerce Powerhouse

While best known for its e-commerce platform, MercadoLibre’s business extends beyond online retail. The company's comprehensive digital ecosystem addresses Latin America’s structural gaps in logistics, financial services, and digital commerce. Its logistics network streamlines fulfillment and delivery.

Its payments platform, Mercado Pago, has become a key player in the region’s push toward digital finance. And its credit business, Mercado Credito, is opening up access to capital for consumers and small businesses that have historically been underserved.

This integrated strategy has helped the company grow deep roots in markets like Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina, countries with large populations, rising internet penetration, and underdeveloped financial infrastructure. That combination continues to serve as a powerful long-term tailwind.

Q1 Earnings Underscore the Growth Story

MercadoLibre’s Q1 2025 results, reported on May 7, reinforced how well the company executes on all fronts. The company posted earnings per share of $9.74, beating estimates by nearly 18%. Revenue came in at $5.93 billion, up 37% year-over-year and well ahead of the $5.52 billion analysts expected.

Gross merchandise volume rose 17% to $13.3 billion, reflecting continued strength in e-commerce demand. Total payment volume jumped 43% to $58.3 billion, fueled by robust adoption of its fintech services. The company also added millions of new users, growing its unique active buyer base by 25% to 67 million.

Its fintech division stood out, with revenue climbing 43% and monthly active users up 31%. Credit card transaction volume surged 166%, showing increasing engagement with its broader financial ecosystem. Despite some margin pressure tied to logistics and credit expansion investments, operating income rose 37%, and net income jumped more than 43% to $494 million.

This kind of growth across multiple verticals in a challenging macro environment highlights MELI’s execution and resilience. Analysts remain bullish, with the stock carrying a consensus Moderate Buy rating.

At These Levels, Patience May Pay Off

There’s no denying that MELI’s stock has been on a tear. The 53% year-to-date rally has propelled it well above key resistance levels, and the stock’s RSI currently sits near 76, firmly in overbought territory. That’s not a red flag for long-term holders, but for new investors, it does suggest the potential for a short-term pullback.

Valuation is another consideration. MELI currently trades at a P/E ratio of 64, with a forward P/E of 38. While the company’s strong growth may justify that, it still represents a premium. A retracement to the $2,400 level, now a key technical support area after being significant resistance, could provide a more favorable risk-reward setup and entry for new investors.

A Long-Term Leader With Emerging Market Upside

MercadoLibre has firmly established itself as the digital backbone of Latin America, offering exposure to e-commerce, fintech, and logistics in some of the world’s fastest-growing markets. The company continues to fire on all cylinders, with rising brand value, strong earnings momentum, and a long growth runway ahead.

The story remains compelling for current shareholders. For investors looking to initiate a position, a pullback could present a golden opportunity to buy one of the most exciting growth stories in emerging markets at a better price.

