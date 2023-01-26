Mergers and Acquisitions in 2023 Off To A Strong Start

S&P 500   3,852.36
DOW   32,920.46
QQQ   287.73
How to Get a Business Credit Card With Bad Personal Credit
Without Graphite, There Would Be ZERO EV Batteries! (Ad)
Is The Bottom In For Cyber-Security Stocks?
Union Pacific, Norfolk Southern Pull into Buying Zone
Top AI Tech Stock To Watch (Ad)
Justice Dept. sues Google over digital advertising dominance
Wall Street ends mixed after erasing a big morning loss
Top AI Tech Stock To Watch (Ad)
Wall Street tumbles on worries about corporate profits
Intuitive Surgical, Trustmark fall; AT&T, Progressive rise
S&P 500   3,852.36
DOW   32,920.46
QQQ   287.73
How to Get a Business Credit Card With Bad Personal Credit
Without Graphite, There Would Be ZERO EV Batteries! (Ad)
Is The Bottom In For Cyber-Security Stocks?
Union Pacific, Norfolk Southern Pull into Buying Zone
Top AI Tech Stock To Watch (Ad)
Justice Dept. sues Google over digital advertising dominance
Wall Street ends mixed after erasing a big morning loss
Top AI Tech Stock To Watch (Ad)
Wall Street tumbles on worries about corporate profits
Intuitive Surgical, Trustmark fall; AT&T, Progressive rise
S&P 500   3,852.36
DOW   32,920.46
QQQ   287.73
How to Get a Business Credit Card With Bad Personal Credit
Without Graphite, There Would Be ZERO EV Batteries! (Ad)
Is The Bottom In For Cyber-Security Stocks?
Union Pacific, Norfolk Southern Pull into Buying Zone
Top AI Tech Stock To Watch (Ad)
Justice Dept. sues Google over digital advertising dominance
Wall Street ends mixed after erasing a big morning loss
Top AI Tech Stock To Watch (Ad)
Wall Street tumbles on worries about corporate profits
Intuitive Surgical, Trustmark fall; AT&T, Progressive rise
S&P 500   3,852.36
DOW   32,920.46
QQQ   287.73
How to Get a Business Credit Card With Bad Personal Credit
Without Graphite, There Would Be ZERO EV Batteries! (Ad)
Is The Bottom In For Cyber-Security Stocks?
Union Pacific, Norfolk Southern Pull into Buying Zone
Top AI Tech Stock To Watch (Ad)
Justice Dept. sues Google over digital advertising dominance
Wall Street ends mixed after erasing a big morning loss
Top AI Tech Stock To Watch (Ad)
Wall Street tumbles on worries about corporate profits
Intuitive Surgical, Trustmark fall; AT&T, Progressive rise

Mergers and Acquisitions in 2023 Off To A Strong Start

Thu., January 26, 2023 | Keala Milles

Key Points

  • Mergers & acquisitions are common in the biotech industry every year, and 2023 is no different 
  • Most biotech M&A tend to involve the fusing of one product pipeline into another
  • These lesser-known biotech mergers may have stirred the pot at first but they all show far better long-term potential
  • 5 stocks we like better than UnitedHealth Group

Mergers and Acquisitions in 2023 Already Off To A Strong Start

Mergers and acquisitions are a normal part of business, but 2023 has already presented many opportunities across the biotech industry. The M&A surge seems to be driven by two major transactions: the $6 billion sale of LHC Group Inc. (Nasdaq: LHCG) to UnitedHealth (NYSE: UNH) and the $8 billion sale of Signify Health Inc. (NYSE: SGFY) to CVS Health Co. (NYSE: CVS). While bigger firms like AstraZeneca PLC (Nasdaq: AZN), Moderna (Nasdaq: MRNA), and Gilead (Nasdaq: GILD) have all initialized deals recently, here are three lesser-known acquisitions you may not know about.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc. and Flame Biosciences

Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTX) has absorbed Flame Biosciences at $86 million. Their goal with this acquisition is to take control of Flame's current product pipeline, which includes a clinical-stage anti-Claudine 18.2 antibody—known simply as FL-301—and two other pre-clinical candidates. This goal will add a second gastro-cancer treatment to its lead asset, DKN-01, which recently received orphan drug designation from the FDA. It will also increase LPTX's combined cash balance to roughly $115 million, fully funding DKN-01 and FL-301.


The merger will provide nearly 20 million shares of LPTX common stock and roughly 137,000 shares of newly designated Series X (non-voting) convertible preferred stock to existing Flame stockholders. Approval of the deal will then convert Series X holdings to 1,000 shares of LPTX common stock. Leap will also pay 80% of [after-tax] net proceeds, if any, from post-merger transactions to Flame shareholders.

This was a smart strategy for Leap, as the stock has been in decline for the last year but has started to rebound. And while LPTX is still down 67.35% over the last 12 months, news of the acquisition seems to have helped shore up some value. It has already jumped more than 46% since the top of the year. The share price is barely approaching penny territory, but earnings are still negative. A 354% upside, however, certainly justifies its Buy rating.

BioNTech SE and InstaDeep

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) is a biotechnology company that develops immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. So what would they want with a GPU-accelerated deep computer learning company? BioNTech acquired InstaDeep in early January as part of a plan to strengthen its presence in the emerging AI-driven drug discovery and development field to compete with the likes of Sanofi SA (NASDAQ: SNY), who recently paid $21.5 million to partner with Insilico Medicine.

Scooping up London-based InstaDeep is just the latest development in this relationship, as they have been collaborating since 2020, completing several dozen projects in the process. However, finalizing this deal will add roughly 240 exceptional professionals to BioNTech's roster and existing global infrastructure of research partners.

BioNTech will pay roughly $400 million for the deal to acquire all of InstaDeep's remaining shares. The sale will also make InstaDeep shareholders eligible to receive future milestone payments—based on performance—of up to ~$247 million.

BioNTech's acquisition of InstaDeep has not been as impactful on its stock price as other mergers since the top of the year. Of course, that might also have to do with the fact that BioNTech was only down 19% since the end of December and nearly 9% since last year.

More importantly, the stock is up 5% since the last quarter. In addition, the stock is well within the 52-week range. While the 3.22 P/E is low, it is still more favorable than other post-merger ratios. Earnings are projected to grow, but it may be at least another year before they are in the green, but a 45.8% upside helps justify its Moderate Buy rating.

Shockwave Medical and Neovasc Inc.

Cardiovascular medical device company Shockwave Medical (Nasdaq: SWAV) also acquired smaller peer Neovasc Inc. earlier this month. Neovasc Inc. (Nasdaq: NVCN) share value soared—nearly 30%—on the news, which is now $27.65 and about to burst through the 52-week high. With a market cap of only $75.84 million, Shockwave's purchase at $27.25 per share represents a nearly 25% premium at an enterprise value of roughly $100 million.

The deal will see Neovac shareholders receiving $47 million in deferred payments based on achieving regulatory milestones. These payments will likely be based on the success of Neovasc's new angina treatment, Neovasc Reducer.

Unfortunately, the news had the opposite effect on Shockwave stock. Shares fell about 4% following the announcement to close down about 10% that week. The good news is that SWAV is still up 33% from a year ago. SWAV has a fair upside of 37%, with at least 27% projected earnings growth. However, the stock gets a Moderate Buy because the $0.92 EPS is low, but an 80.70 P/E could mean shares are overpriced right now.

 

Should you invest $1,000 in UnitedHealth Group right now?

Before you consider UnitedHealth Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and UnitedHealth Group wasn't on the list.

While UnitedHealth Group currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Beginners Guide To Pot Stock Investing

Click the link below and we'll send you MarketBeat's guide to pot stock investing and which pot companies show the most promise.

Get This Free Report
Beginners Guide To Pot Stock Investing Cover

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
UnitedHealth Group (UNH)
3.1794 of 5 stars		$492.50+0.2%1.34%23.24Moderate Buy$599.39
LHC Group (LHCG)
1.6048 of 5 stars		$163.50-0.1%N/A79.76Hold$172.50
AstraZeneca (AZN)
2.6139 of 5 stars		$66.63+0.5%1.37%99.45Hold$98.00
BioNTech (BNTX)
2.0388 of 5 stars		$142.73-0.8%N/A3.22Moderate Buy$209.69
CVS Health (CVS)
3.1942 of 5 stars		$85.75-0.3%2.82%36.49Moderate Buy$119.13
Signify Health (SGFY)
1.302 of 5 stars		$28.89+0.8%N/A-9.86Hold$28.15
Moderna (MRNA)
2.4568 of 5 stars		$193.07-1.9%N/A6.99Moderate Buy$191.62
Gilead Sciences (GILD)
2.6985 of 5 stars		$84.07+0.1%3.47%31.72Moderate Buy$87.45
Leap Therapeutics (LPTX)
2.0573 of 5 stars		$0.65-2.2%N/A-1.37Buy$3.00
ShockWave Medical (SWAV)
2.7838 of 5 stars		$190.55+4.0%N/A81.78Moderate Buy$250.89
Neovasc (NVCN)
1.3945 of 5 stars		$27.79+0.1%N/A-2.26HoldN/A
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Keala Milles

About Keala Milles

Contributing Author: HealthCare and Pharma

Keala is an experienced freelance writer and has written for a wide variety of websites and has covered many topics, from stock market tips to consumer goods, with a specialty in healthcare and pharmaceutical stocks. He has experience with aggregate news writing, press releases and content pages. His strong media and communication background includes a bachelor of arts degree focused on drama and dramatics/theater arts from the University of Washington.

Contact Keala Milles via email at kealamilles@gmail.com.
10 Best Stocks to Own in 2023

Enter your email address below and we'll send you MarketBeat's list of the 10 best stocks to own in 2023 and why they should be in your portfolio.

Recent Videos

3 Dividend Kings For 2023, And a Bonus Pick
3 Dividend Kings For 2023, And a Bonus Pick
3 Dividend Kings For 2023, And a Bonus Pick
3 Dividend Kings For 2023, And a Bonus Pick
Is Google’s Moat Still Strong? Future of this Tech Giant
Is Google's Moat Still Strong? Future of this Tech Giant
Netflix Stock Rebound Opportunity? What Is Realistic Going Forward
Netflix Stock Rebound Opportunity? What Is Realistic Going Forward
Nvidia Stock For 2023? Not So Fast.
Nvidia Stock For 2023? Not So Fast.

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines: