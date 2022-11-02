New Revenue Strategy, Strong Earnings, Apple Remains a Buy

S&P 500   3,759.69
DOW   32,147.76
QQQ   265.68
How Text Marketing Could Be Your Most Powerful Customer Engagement Tool
Market Wizard Who Accurately Predicted 2022 Market Collapse Has Shocking New Forecast (Ad)
3 Reasons Snap Stock Could Snap Back
In Hong Kong, world bankers urged not to 'bet against' China
In 20 years, this little-known trader didn’t have a single losing year… (Ad)
Freshpet: A Fresh Time To Buy Into This Growth Story?
Fed unleashes another big rate hike but hints at a pullback
Reclusive trader scores 20 straight years of winning trades. Learn how (Ad)
CVS, Walgreens announce opioid settlements totaling $10B
Stocks move lower on Wall Street ahead of Fed news on rates
S&P 500   3,759.69
DOW   32,147.76
QQQ   265.68
How Text Marketing Could Be Your Most Powerful Customer Engagement Tool
Market Wizard Who Accurately Predicted 2022 Market Collapse Has Shocking New Forecast (Ad)
3 Reasons Snap Stock Could Snap Back
In Hong Kong, world bankers urged not to 'bet against' China
In 20 years, this little-known trader didn’t have a single losing year… (Ad)
Freshpet: A Fresh Time To Buy Into This Growth Story?
Fed unleashes another big rate hike but hints at a pullback
Reclusive trader scores 20 straight years of winning trades. Learn how (Ad)
CVS, Walgreens announce opioid settlements totaling $10B
Stocks move lower on Wall Street ahead of Fed news on rates
S&P 500   3,759.69
DOW   32,147.76
QQQ   265.68
How Text Marketing Could Be Your Most Powerful Customer Engagement Tool
Market Wizard Who Accurately Predicted 2022 Market Collapse Has Shocking New Forecast (Ad)
3 Reasons Snap Stock Could Snap Back
In Hong Kong, world bankers urged not to 'bet against' China
In 20 years, this little-known trader didn’t have a single losing year… (Ad)
Freshpet: A Fresh Time To Buy Into This Growth Story?
Fed unleashes another big rate hike but hints at a pullback
Reclusive trader scores 20 straight years of winning trades. Learn how (Ad)
CVS, Walgreens announce opioid settlements totaling $10B
Stocks move lower on Wall Street ahead of Fed news on rates
S&P 500   3,759.69
DOW   32,147.76
QQQ   265.68
How Text Marketing Could Be Your Most Powerful Customer Engagement Tool
Market Wizard Who Accurately Predicted 2022 Market Collapse Has Shocking New Forecast (Ad)
3 Reasons Snap Stock Could Snap Back
In Hong Kong, world bankers urged not to 'bet against' China
In 20 years, this little-known trader didn’t have a single losing year… (Ad)
Freshpet: A Fresh Time To Buy Into This Growth Story?
Fed unleashes another big rate hike but hints at a pullback
Reclusive trader scores 20 straight years of winning trades. Learn how (Ad)
CVS, Walgreens announce opioid settlements totaling $10B
Stocks move lower on Wall Street ahead of Fed news on rates

New Revenue Strategy, Strong Earnings, Apple Remains a Buy

Thu., November 3, 2022 | Keala Miles

Key Points

  • Analysts give Apple a Moderate-to-Strong BUY rating
  • Earnings consistently beat the estimate, and often the range
  • New Revenue model focusing on higher-priced services
  • Apple hopes keeping iPhone prices lower will boost sales
  • Apple has a better long-term outlook than its peers
New Revenue Strategy, Strong Earnings, Apple Remains a Buy

Over the past month, the share value of Apple Inc. stock (NASDAQ: AAPL) has risen nearly 10%, currently at $150.06 per share. This value sits near the median of not only the most recent 12-month price target range ($122.00 to $200.00) but also the stock's overall 52-week range ($129.04 to $182.94). Moving forward, analysts evaluating Apple's 12-month price target have rated the stock a MODERATE BUY rating, offering a consensus price target of $180.00.

Earnings Consistently Beat Expectations

Apple Inc. has a current valuation of $2.09 Earnings Per Share (EPS) on $127.5B in sales. This is already nearly double the stock's reported EPS during the October 27th earnings call: at a value of $1.29, which beat the estimate by $0.02. Their next reporting date is scheduled for Jan 26, which should give them a lot of time to continue pressing forward

For the past four quarters, the Apple Inc. earnings forecast has consistently beat the consensus, with Q1 of 2022 surpassing the whole range as well. A quick look at sales for the quarter suggests the same, as the $123.9B in sales they did during Q1 2022, easily beat the consensus estimate of $119.0B. That said, quarterly sales followed a similar trend of consistent estimate beats across the most recent four quarters.

On an annual basis, the trend is also much of the same: actual earnings consistently beat the consensus estimate. Sometimes earnings only bested the target by a little and sometimes it beat the range entirely. What really matters, here, is that the price target has increased from $2.92 in 2019 to $6.10 this year. In terms of annual sales, the consensus estimate has grown from $259.10B in 2019 to $366.20B this year; and beat the consensus estimate every year but 2021.


Apple Hopes Keeping iPhone Prices Down Will Drive Sales

Apple has already begun raising prices on some of its services but, fortunately, has kept iPhone pricing the same; at least for now. And this comes at a time when the tech giant is expected to turn out the lowest gross margin on iPhone sales in the last four years. This makes expanding gross profit from their services sector more and more important.

Indeed, this is crucial, as phone prices—across the industry—continue to go up. Of course, much of the price increases reflect the quality of the gadgetry and capabilities of the technology but raw material costs are up at least 20% (between the iPhone 13 Pro Max and the iPhone 14 Pro Max). All in all, the component cost to manufacture the iPhone accounts for approximately 46% of their asking price, this year.

Yes, that inflation is shocking: and the reason it is so shocking—here—is that Apple has elected to NOT pass on those price increases to the consumer. This means, for one, that the iPhone is more attractive than other phone models on the market, whose manufacturers may have raised prices to keep pace with inflation.

It is a significantly brave strategy for a company that counted the iPhone as 52% of total revenue, last year. Still, Mac outperformed last year, with revenue surging to nearly 13% in the fiscal fourth quarter. Combined with iPhone sales, hardware revenue accounted for 81.3% of fiscal fourth quarter revenue. That is actually down from 81.6% the previous quarter.

Strong Valuation and Momentum Keep Apple Competitive

Because Apple Inc is a unique technology company that builds both hardware and software, its competition is broad. That said, AAPL is performing comparably against companies like Microsoft and Dell and, perhaps a little better than the electronics industry, computer sector, and NASDAQ exchange, overall. Apple is also outperforming the whole of the S&P 500, which is up only 7% across the same trading period.

At their current stock value, AAPL sits at 40% of its 52-week range; Microsoft Co (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Dell Technologies are both in the lower third of their ranges.

Though, both Microsoft's and Dell's (NYSE: DELL) stock values have upsides, on average, about twice that of AAPL. Apple's Price-to-Sales ratio (6.25) may be better than Microsoft but Dell is hard to beat at a P/S of 0.28. Apple's Price-to-earnings ratio (24.66) is fair—and nearly identical to that of Microsoft—but Dell wins again with a somewhat incredible P/E of 5.66.

Dell outpaces the group again in terms of Return on Equity (RoE). At 305.1%, Dell's RoE is easily twice that of Apple, which is nearly thrice that of Microsoft. However, Apple has the best Return on Assets (RoA), at 28.03%. Dell is actually the lowest of the three, all the way down at 5.64%.

Of the three, though, Microsoft has the best-projected earnings growth, at 13.50% as well as the lowest beta value (0.97). In fact, MSFT is the only stock with negative volatility. AAPL still has a fair 8.10% projected earnings growth with a beta of 1.25.

But after all, is said and done, analysts give all three stocks a BUY rating; and, with AAPL's volatility, it can sometimes be considered a MODERATE or even STRONG buy.

 

 

Should you invest $1,000 in Apple right now?

Before you consider Apple, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Apple wasn't on the list.

While Apple currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Apple (AAPL)
2.8846 of 5 stars		$145.03-3.7%0.63%23.74Moderate Buy$177.65
Microsoft (MSFT)
3.3082 of 5 stars		$220.10-3.5%1.13%23.72Moderate Buy$303.05
Dell Technologies (DELL)
3.24 of 5 stars		$37.67-3.8%3.50%5.44Moderate Buy$53.50
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access members have access to premium reports, best-in-class portfolio monitoring tools, and our latest stock picks.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies, and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.