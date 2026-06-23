Oracle’s Sell-Off Looks More Like a Mispricing Than a Warning

Oracle’s NYSE: ORCL stock price sell-off started as an understandable, if overblown, reaction to fears of software-as-a-service (SaaS) disruption and swelling debt—but it has since spiraled into an outright disconnection from reality. While debt is growing, this is not an emerging tech start-up with a questionable growth trajectory, but a blue-chip name central to AI with a backlog to offset its liabilities.

Oracle Today ORCL Oracle $165.91 -9.16 (-5.23%) 52-Week Range $134.57 ▼ $345.72 Dividend Yield 1.21% P/E Ratio 28.46 Price Target $268.27 Add to Watchlist

Oracle, a proven builder and operator of AI-quality data centers, is an execution story. Its debt grows in 2026, but so too does its back-end backlog, which is on track to hit trillion-dollar levels.

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The biggest risk is construction delays, but those are more a shifting of resources than physical delays. The setback caused by OpenAI's decision to abandon plans to expand its Stargate facilities is already fading, as the anticipated capacity will be acquired by other major hyperscalers, including Meta Platforms NASDAQ: META. Funding and timeline delays are also largely derisked, with Blackstone assisting in securing institutional investment. Critical infrastructure, including power systems, has also been secured. The worst-case scenario is that the initial revenue surge expected from backlogged capacity won’t begin until early 2028.

Oracle Trades for Pennies on the Dollar in 2026

Oracle’s earnings quality and outlook provide ample incentive for buy-and-hold investors. Trading at only 22X the current-year earnings outlook, this company is fairly valued relative to the S&P 500 but 50% below where blue-chip tech growth stocks tend to trade. More importantly, the valuation fails to price in the upcoming backlog conversion, leaving the company at rock-bottom pricing relative to longer-term forecasts.

Oracle’s price-to-earnings multiple (P/E) falls to as low as 8X within four years and to 4X by 2035, although the number of available estimates diminishes the further out you look. The takeaway is that the market isn’t pricing in the growth, only the company's debt and near-term headwinds, setting the stage for aggressive share price increases in upcoming years. In this scenario, Oracle’s stock price could rebound by up to 50% in the near term, then continue advancing over subsequent quarters, potentially rising by 500% or more over the next decade as contracted backlog converts into revenue, cash flow, and earnings.

Cash flow and earnings will be central to the stock price action over time. Cash flow is impaired in 2026, preventing buybacks and putting dividends at risk, but is expected to improve over time. Backlog conversion is expected to drive debt reduction, cash flow improvement, free cash flow, and enable aggressive buybacks.

Bullish Analysts Support Oracle’s Market, Summer 2026

Analysts’ trends are equally bullish, highlighting the value opportunity. MarketBeat tracks 38, with coverage and sentiment steady in early 2026. By consensus, the group pegs the stock as a Moderate Buy with a 79% Buy-side bias. The operational factor is that price targets are rising, pushing the high end of the range, with consensus forecasting a 60% increase in the stock price over the next 12 months. In this scenario, Oracle’s share price could rebound sharply, potentially catalyzed by the upcoming earnings report.

Oracle is a mid-cycle reporter, expected to release its fiscal Q1 2027 results in early to mid-September, weeks after other leading AI infrastructure names. The likely outcome is that its cloud-based business will continue to outpace its legacy businesses, with infrastructure and AI leading the way. As it stands, Oracle’s cloud business is growing at a hyper pace and is only overshadowed by its backlog. The backlog and guidance will be the market-moving news, expected to reflect continued strength and improving visibility to backlog conversion.

Oracle: A Market in the Midst of a Reversal

Oracle’s stock price action isn’t inspiring for bulls as of late June 2026. However, despite near-term price weakness, the market remains above a critical support level and is set up for a reversal. The pattern in play is a Head & Shoulders that could be confirmed by month’s end.

The risk is that institutions, which sold on balance late in the quarter, continue to reposition, driving share prices below the long-term 150-week exponential moving average. Oracle’s price could fall as low as $145 in that event, but a fresh low is not expected. The trading data reveal that the group provided ample support when ORCL shares were at their lows in Q1 and early Q2.

The more likely scenario is that ORCL remains range-bound near current levels until catalysts begins to emerge. In terms of catalysts, not only are earnings reports expected to affirm the outlook, but news from other hyperscalers is also expected to be positive, and Oracle’s AI World conference is scheduled for late October. It will feature keynote addresses and new product launches to invigorate investor sentiment.

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