Top 5 Stocks to Buy Now
→ Trump's gold order: the announcement they won't put on the front page (From Reagan Gold Group) (Ad)tc pixel

Oracle’s Sell-Off Looks More Like a Mispricing Than a Warning

Thomas Hughes
Written by Thomas Hughes | Reviewed by Clare Titus
June 23, 2026
Oracle logo displayed on a metallic sign in front of a data center facility with server racks visible.

Key Points

  • Oracle's stock is trading at 22X current-year earnings, roughly 50% below typical blue-chip tech valuations, as the market underprices its long-term backlog conversion.
  • Analysts tracked by MarketBeat rate ORCL a Moderate Buy with 79% buy-side bias and a consensus price target implying a 60% gain over the next 12 months.
  • Oracle's AI-driven data center backlog is on track to reach trillion-dollar levels, with backlog conversion expected to fuel debt reduction and cash flow improvement over time.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Oracle.

Oracle’s NYSE: ORCL stock price sell-off started as an understandable, if overblown, reaction to fears of software-as-a-service (SaaS) disruption and swelling debt—but it has since spiraled into an outright disconnection from reality. While debt is growing, this is not an emerging tech start-up with a questionable growth trajectory, but a blue-chip name central to AI with a backlog to offset its liabilities.

Oracle Today

Oracle Corporation stock logo
ORCLORCL 90-day performance
Oracle
$165.91 -9.16 (-5.23%)
As of 03:34 PM Eastern
52-Week Range
$134.57
$345.72
Dividend Yield
1.21%
P/E Ratio
28.46
Price Target
$268.27
Add to Watchlist

Oracle, a proven builder and operator of AI-quality data centers, is an execution story. Its debt grows in 2026, but so too does its back-end backlog, which is on track to hit trillion-dollar levels.

The biggest risk is construction delays, but those are more a shifting of resources than physical delays. The setback caused by OpenAI's decision to abandon plans to expand its Stargate facilities is already fading, as the anticipated capacity will be acquired by other major hyperscalers, including Meta Platforms NASDAQ: META. Funding and timeline delays are also largely derisked, with Blackstone assisting in securing institutional investment. Critical infrastructure, including power systems, has also been secured. The worst-case scenario is that the initial revenue surge expected from backlogged capacity won’t begin until early 2028.

Oracle Trades for Pennies on the Dollar in 2026

Oracle’s earnings quality and outlook provide ample incentive for buy-and-hold investors. Trading at only 22X the current-year earnings outlook, this company is fairly valued relative to the S&P 500 but 50% below where blue-chip tech growth stocks tend to trade. More importantly, the valuation fails to price in the upcoming backlog conversion, leaving the company at rock-bottom pricing relative to longer-term forecasts.

Oracle’s price-to-earnings multiple (P/E) falls to as low as 8X within four years and to 4X by 2035, although the number of available estimates diminishes the further out you look. The takeaway is that the market isn’t pricing in the growth, only the company's debt and near-term headwinds, setting the stage for aggressive share price increases in upcoming years. In this scenario, Oracle’s stock price could rebound by up to 50% in the near term, then continue advancing over subsequent quarters, potentially rising by 500% or more over the next decade as contracted backlog converts into revenue, cash flow, and earnings.

Cash flow and earnings will be central to the stock price action over time. Cash flow is impaired in 2026, preventing buybacks and putting dividends at risk, but is expected to improve over time. Backlog conversion is expected to drive debt reduction, cash flow improvement, free cash flow, and enable aggressive buybacks.

Bullish Analysts Support Oracle’s Market, Summer 2026

Analysts’ trends are equally bullish, highlighting the value opportunity. MarketBeat tracks 38, with coverage and sentiment steady in early 2026. By consensus, the group pegs the stock as a Moderate Buy with a 79% Buy-side bias. The operational factor is that price targets are rising, pushing the high end of the range, with consensus forecasting a 60% increase in the stock price over the next 12 months. In this scenario, Oracle’s share price could rebound sharply, potentially catalyzed by the upcoming earnings report.

Oracle is a mid-cycle reporter, expected to release its fiscal Q1 2027 results in early to mid-September, weeks after other leading AI infrastructure names. The likely outcome is that its cloud-based business will continue to outpace its legacy businesses, with infrastructure and AI leading the way. As it stands, Oracle’s cloud business is growing at a hyper pace and is only overshadowed by its backlog. The backlog and guidance will be the market-moving news, expected to reflect continued strength and improving visibility to backlog conversion.

Oracle: A Market in the Midst of a Reversal

Oracle’s stock price action isn’t inspiring for bulls as of late June 2026. However, despite near-term price weakness, the market remains above a critical support level and is set up for a reversal. The pattern in play is a Head & Shoulders that could be confirmed by month’s end.

ORCL chart displaying the stock in the midst of a market reversal, with a Head & Shoulders pattern forming.

The risk is that institutions, which sold on balance late in the quarter, continue to reposition, driving share prices below the long-term 150-week exponential moving average. Oracle’s price could fall as low as $145 in that event, but a fresh low is not expected. The trading data reveal that the group provided ample support when ORCL shares were at their lows in Q1 and early Q2.

The more likely scenario is that ORCL remains range-bound near current levels until catalysts begins to emerge. In terms of catalysts, not only are earnings reports expected to affirm the outlook, but news from other hyperscalers is also expected to be positive, and Oracle’s AI World conference is scheduled for late October. It will feature keynote addresses and new product launches to invigorate investor sentiment.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Oracle Right Now?

Before you consider Oracle, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Oracle wasn't on the list.

While Oracle currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom Cover
10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom

The AI boom is creating opportunities across semiconductors, cloud computing, enterprise software, infrastructure, cybersecurity, and automation.

Inside this report, you’ll find 10 companies positioned to benefit as artificial intelligence moves from hype to real-world deployment and becomes a core growth driver for corporate America.

Get This Free Report
Thomas Hughes
About The Author

Thomas Hughes

Contributing Author

Learn More about Thomas Hughes
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Oracle (ORCL)
4.9854 of 5 stars		$165.85-5.3%1.21%28.45Moderate Buy$268.27
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Featured Articles and Offers

Cheap Thrills: Why These 3 Entertainment Stocks Are Soaring
Cheap Thrills: Why These 3 Entertainment Stocks Are Soaring
By Dan Schmidt | June 17, 2026
tc pixel
The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran
The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
Qualcomm Goes All-In: The $10B Bet to Crush NVIDIA
Qualcomm Goes All-In: The $10B Bet to Crush NVIDIA
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | June 18, 2026
Credo Technologies Accelerates AI—Its Stock Price Will Follow
Credo Technologies Accelerates AI—Its Stock Price Will Follow
By Thomas Hughes | June 19, 2026
3 Inflation-Fighting Stocks Built for Higher Oil Prices
3 Inflation-Fighting Stocks Built for Higher Oil Prices
By Thomas Hughes | June 21, 2026
tc pixel
25-Cent Gold Explorer Set to Drill Top Canadian Mineral Belt
25-Cent Gold Explorer Set to Drill Top Canadian Mineral Belt
From Resource Stock Digest (Ad)
2 Quantum Stocks Are Drawing Capital as AI Infrastructure Hits a Wall
2 Quantum Stocks Are Drawing Capital as AI Infrastructure Hits a Wall
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | June 18, 2026
The AI Trade Is Getting Harder to Pick, But These 3 ETFs Take a Different Route
The AI Trade Is Getting Harder to Pick, But These 3 ETFs Take a Different Route
By Jessica Mitacek | June 18, 2026
These Stocks REFUSE to Be Ignored. One Was Up 3300% In ONE Day.
These Stocks REFUSE to Be Ignored. One Was Up 3300% In ONE Day.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Related Videos

Get READY. 5 Stocks With Major Catalysts Ahead This Summer
Get READY. 5 Stocks With Major Catalysts Ahead This Summer
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Trump Made 3,700 Stock Trades in 90 Days. You‘ll Wish You Followed His Playbook.
Trump Made 3,700 Stock Trades in 90 Days. You'll Wish You Followed His Playbook.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
History Is About to Repeat Itself (Get Out of These 3 Stocks Now)
History Is About to Repeat Itself (Get Out of These 3 Stocks Now)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines