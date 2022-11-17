Solid Earnings and Potential Growth Make Costco a Moderate Buy

More than two dozen analysts offering 12-month price targets for Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ: COST ) have arrived at a median price forecast of $562.50, on the higher side of the $455 to $650 range. The stock has an all-time high of $604.96 (April 7, 2022), which means the stock could register a new high this quarter.

Analysts have given COST a "buy" rating. The premium now is much higher than in 2009, when the stock began a steady climb from $48.52 and picked up momentum in early December of 2018. Since then, the stock value has increased more than tenfold.

Unfortunately, the stock has been more volatile lately. The 52-week range may not seem like too big a margin considering the stock's consistent upward momentum but the relative high and low are only about a month apart. The 12-month high is $612.27, which registered on April 7, 2022. It fell to the 12-month low of $406.51 on May 20, 2022. The stock's current mid-November value is $526.72, nearly identical to the $522.87 registered one year ago.

Consistent Earnings Parallel Sales

Costco's most recent earnings reports reflect a strong business model and generally happy workforce. Costco pays its people well but maintains attractive , a solid combination for steady growth. All of this is reflected in the company's steady — mostly consistent — earnings growth.

For example, Costco beat the earnings target 3 out of the last 4 quarters, meeting the $3.04 estimate in Q3 of 2022. As a matter of fact, in Q1 of this year, actual earnings ($2.97) beat the range high ($2.91). Most importantly, though, actual earnings increased from $2.97 in Q1 to $4.20 in Q4. Similarly, annual earnings have steadily increased, beating the estimate every [fiscal] year until 2022 as well. Annual earnings came in at $8.19 in 2019, beating the estimate; in 2022, reported annual earnings came in a penny shy of the $13.15 estimate.

Sales follow the same kind of upward trend. Quarterly, sales increased incrementally since Q1 of 2022, when Costco registered sales of $50.4B (just missing the range high of $50.7B), to $52.6B in Q3. However, sales made a big jump in the most recent quarter, to $72.1B, beating the estimate in the process. On an annual basis, the numbers suggest even more stable growth, increasing from $152.7B in 2019 to $227.0B, this year.

Costco's Competition is Close

Costco Wholesale has a unique membership business model that operates, primarily, in the brick-and-mortar retail space. This makes them quite well-positioned to succeed, and the numbers certainly support this story. For one, their current share price ($565.54) is nestled perfectly in the middle of its 52-week range. More importantly, analysts gave the stock an 11.00% upside and projected for earnings to grow more than 9.8% in the long term.

These numbers easily make Costco a comfortable pick this week, as does a solid Price-to-Earnings ratio (P/E) of 38.79. And with a 0.99 P/S ratio, it would appear that Costco is already undervalued.

Walmart ( NYSE: WMT ), is also undervalued, it seems, with a P/S ratio of 0.66. That is about all they have in common, though, as WMT has a smaller upside potential (7.20%) and a 0.52 beta value that is nearly twice that of Costco.

Another Costco peer in the retail space is the popular big box store, Target ( NYSE: TGT ). While Target stock is near the bottom third of its 52-week range, its other metrics have more stability. For one, analysts have rated TGT stock as healthy, with an upside potential of just 2.60%. This may seem low, but analysts project Target could see nearly 47% earnings growth over the next 12 months. With a P/E of 20.4 and a beta of 1.02, TGT has been a beacon of stability.

Finally, we have the original online warehouser, Amazon ( NASDAQ: AMZN ). Near the bottom of its 52-week range, the stock is also a moderate buy. Although it is not performing at its best, analysts have assigned the stock a notable 55.4% upside potential. Furthermore, a projected earnings growth of more than 180% certainly implies steady growth; though a 1.23 beta means a little more volatility could be disruptive.

At the end of the day, analysts generally agree that all four of these stocks--including Costco--are a moderate Buy.

Costco Wholesale is a part of the Entrepreneur Index, which tracks some of the largest publicly traded companies founded and run by entrepreneurs.

