STMicroelectronics, NetEase, HP Enterprise: Undervalued Techs?

Wed., May 17, 2023 | Kate Stalter

Key Points

  • STMicroelectronics' free cash flow has been growing, reaching $1.71 billion in the past 12 months.
  • The stock shows a consensus rating of "moderate buy" with a 25.91% upside.
  • Analysts are optimistic about NetEase's popular multiplayer titles and its collaborations with Western game companies.
  • NetEase has a growing free cash flow, reaching $25.07 billion in the past 12 months.
  • HPE's valuation metrics, such as P/E ratio and price-to-sales ratio, are lower than industry peers.
  • The company's sales and earnings growth accelerated in the past two quarters.
Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
STMicroelectronics (STM)
2.1104 of 5 stars		$42.490.0%0.47%9.44Moderate Buy$54.22
NetEase (NTES)
2.7388 of 5 stars		$89.64-0.3%1.19%19.70Buy$108.80
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)
2.6834 of 5 stars		$14.04-1.7%3.42%21.60Hold$16.85
Apple (AAPL)
2.4626 of 5 stars		$172.07flat0.56%29.21Moderate Buy$174.26
HP (HPQ)
2.5034 of 5 stars		$29.66+0.3%3.54%11.82Hold$29.69
Mobileye Global (MBLY)
1.7917 of 5 stars		$37.64-1.7%N/AN/AModerate Buy$45.10
Tesla (TSLA)
2.714 of 5 stars		$166.52+0.1%N/A48.98Hold$204.06
Activision Blizzard (ATVI)
2.257 of 5 stars		$77.78-0.7%0.60%33.10Buy$91.53
Microsoft (MSFT)
2.6431 of 5 stars		$311.74+0.7%0.87%33.77Moderate Buy$323.28
International Business Machines (IBM)
2.5874 of 5 stars		$123.46+0.1%5.38%62.67Hold$139.20
Infosys (INFY)
2.9927 of 5 stars		$15.11-1.5%2.25%21.28Hold$19.33
Accenture (ACN)
2.9304 of 5 stars		$279.19+0.6%1.60%25.71Moderate Buy$314.00
Kate Stalter

About Kate Stalter

Contributing Author: Retirement, Asset Allocation, and Tax Strategies

Kate Stalter is a Series 65-licensed asset manager, with more than two decades of experience in various areas of financial services. As an investment advisor and financial planner, Kate personally manages client portfolios, with a focus on successful retirement, including asset allocation, income generation and tax strategies. Kate also serves as a capital-markets contributor at Forbes.com, and is an expert columnist for the investment advisory channel at U.S. News & World Report.
Contact Kate Stalter via email at stalterkate@gmail.com.
