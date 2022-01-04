S&P 500   4,796.56
DOW   36,585.06
QQQ   401.68
The Top 3 Upgraded Stocks In 2021, You Should Also Own In 2022 
Most-Upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill Is A Tasty Investment For 2022
Trump, Ivanka, Don Jr subpoenaed by NY attorney general
Wendy’s Stock is Taking a Breather
$29,000 for an average used car? Would-be buyers are aghast
Scientist, enforcer, high-flyer: 3 women put a mark on tech
Germany shuts down half of its 6 remaining nuclear plants
S&P 500   4,796.56
DOW   36,585.06
QQQ   401.68
The Top 3 Upgraded Stocks In 2021, You Should Also Own In 2022 
Most-Upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill Is A Tasty Investment For 2022
Trump, Ivanka, Don Jr subpoenaed by NY attorney general
Wendy’s Stock is Taking a Breather
$29,000 for an average used car? Would-be buyers are aghast
Scientist, enforcer, high-flyer: 3 women put a mark on tech
Germany shuts down half of its 6 remaining nuclear plants
S&P 500   4,796.56
DOW   36,585.06
QQQ   401.68
The Top 3 Upgraded Stocks In 2021, You Should Also Own In 2022 
Most-Upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill Is A Tasty Investment For 2022
Trump, Ivanka, Don Jr subpoenaed by NY attorney general
Wendy’s Stock is Taking a Breather
$29,000 for an average used car? Would-be buyers are aghast
Scientist, enforcer, high-flyer: 3 women put a mark on tech
Germany shuts down half of its 6 remaining nuclear plants
S&P 500   4,796.56
DOW   36,585.06
QQQ   401.68
The Top 3 Upgraded Stocks In 2021, You Should Also Own In 2022 
Most-Upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill Is A Tasty Investment For 2022
Trump, Ivanka, Don Jr subpoenaed by NY attorney general
Wendy’s Stock is Taking a Breather
$29,000 for an average used car? Would-be buyers are aghast
Scientist, enforcer, high-flyer: 3 women put a mark on tech
Germany shuts down half of its 6 remaining nuclear plants

Tesla In Buy Zone After Better-Than-Expected Vehicle Delivery Data

Tuesday, January 4, 2022 | Kate Stalter
Tesla In Buy Zone After Better-Than-Expected Vehicle Delivery DataShares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) are in a buy zone, following a 13.53% gap higher on the first day of trading for the new year. Tesla closed Monday at $1199.78, up $143, in heavier-than-normal trading volume. 

The stock got a boost after releasing unit sales data for the fourth quarter and the full year of 2021. 

On Sunday, the company said it delivered 308,600 vehicles worldwide in the quarter, ahead of analyst expectations for 263,000 vehicles. For the full year, Tesla delivered 936,000 vehicles, up 87% over 2020. 

In an interview with Yahoo Finance, Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives called the quarter a “jaw-dropper” and added that the company is set up for strong momentum for this year. 

On December 19, Ives boosted his price target on Tesla to a range of $1,100 to $1,400, rating the stock “outperform,” according to MarketBeat analyst data

One key advantage in a year when other automakers suffered through semiconductor shortages: Tesla was developing its own chips. In its second-quarter report earlier this year, the company said, “Our electrical and firmware engineering teams remain hard at work designing, developing and validating 19 new variants of controllers in response to ongoing semiconductor shortages.”

Tesla notched a return of 49.76% in 2021. Its market capitalization is now $1.2049 trillion, joining Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) , and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) as the only U.S.-listed stocks whose value exceeds $1 trillion. 

The stock etched a double-bottom base with a buy point above $1201.95. In Monday’s session, shares rallied as high as $1201.07. If you’re using a strict definition of passing a buy point, you can wait until shares cross the $1202 threshold, but given not only the powerful sales momentum but also investor sentiment, I consider Tesla buyable at this point. Even if it pulls back in the days ahead, the stock seems likely to rally in the coming months. 

However, Tesla was not the biggest electric vehicle gainer in 2021, nor the biggest-gaining automaker. 

Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) officially went public in late July through a merger with SPAC Churchill Capital. When rumors about the merger emerged in mid-January, SPAC shares began taking off. In a case of “buy the rumor, sell the news,” shares sold off nearly 39% on February 23 when the deal was officially announced. 

In the past three months, Lucid shares are up 66.31%. Since the IPO on July 26, the stock’s price is up 53%. 

Lucid, too, has potential for investors, although it’s not in a buy zone now, as it’s been consolidating since late November. Its luxury vehicle, the Lucid Air, was named the  2022 MotorTrend car of the year. On Monday, On Jan. 3, Green Car Reports said the Air was its “Best Car To Buy 2022." 

Lucid stock jumped 7.57% Monday, closing at $40.93 in light turnover. 

The company has taken orders for more than 17,000 cars and expects to deliver around 20,000 cars this year, with production ramping up at the company’s Arizona manufacturing facility. 

Negatives include a charging network that’s not as built-out as Tesla’s, which should come as a surprise to no one at this point. 

When it comes to the best-performing big automaker stock in 2021, that honor goes to Ford Motor (NYSE: F), which returned 137.43% for the year. 

Despite a pandemic-induced revenue decline, Ford is galloping ahead in the EV race, with its electric Ford Mustang. Forget the muscle cars of old; the electric Mustang is a crossover vehicle. Sales have been good so far, and Ford plans to roll out an electric version of its popular F-150 pickup truck this year. 

Ford shares started 2022 gapping higher to a 4.81% gain, closing at $21.77. It’s trading at its best levels in more than 20 years. Ford is currently in a buy zone, having successfully tested its 50-day line in December. 

Nonetheless, the momentum right now goes to Tesla. With its trading history and market capitalization, it’s less more of a proven entity than a smaller stock like Lucid. While Ford looks promising, Tesla’s vehicle delivery numbers make it a more compelling buy right now. 
Tesla In Buy Zone After Better-Than-Expected Vehicle Delivery Data

Tesla is a part of the Entrepreneur Index, which tracks some of the largest publicly traded companies founded and run by entrepreneurs.

Should you invest $1,000 in Tesla right now?

Before you consider Tesla, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tesla wasn't on the list.

While Tesla currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Tesla (TSLA)2.2$1,199.78+13.5%N/A388.28Hold$828.37
Ford Motor (F)2.8$21.77+4.8%1.84%31.10Hold$18.15
Apple (AAPL)2.9$182.01+2.5%0.48%32.39Buy$173.12
Amazon.com (AMZN)2.3$3,408.09+2.2%N/A66.67Buy$4,202.63
Alphabet (GOOGL)2.2$2,899.83+0.1%N/A27.93Buy$3,270.86
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.